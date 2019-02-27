Aurora Labs collaborates with UWA and RPH for 3D printing of medical implants

Aurora Labs Limited (“Aurora” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet with the University of Western Australia (“UWA”) and Royal Perth Hospital (“RPH”) in a collaboration agreement to develop 3D printing of titanium medical implants (the “Project”).

The objective of the Project is to develop designs, specifications and parameters for the 3D printing of medical implants for use with humans using Aurora’s S-Titanium Pro Small Format Printer. The parameters developed will be the ‘how to’ instructional guide for printing the human medical implants using an Aurora 3D printer.

This is an industry-led partnership and each party will contribute the appliances, goods, personnel and other resources to the Project. UWA will also provide a researcher to work on the Project.

The parties will apply to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) to receive an Innovation Connections grant in relation to the Project (Grant) for approx. A$26,000. If the application for the grant is successful, all funds will be applied to costs of the Project.

David Budge, Managing Director of Aurora Labs, commented:

This is an exciting collaboration and we are extremely pleased to be working with UWA and RPH, two leading entities in Australia. This partnership is a significant achievement for Aurora, it enhances our credibility, as well as certifying the potential application of additive manufacturing to the healthcare industry. It also demonstrates the advancement of additive manufacturing into multiple fields. The diversified use of titanium across a range of industries is well known, but in the medical field titanium is the most compatible metal with the human body. The suitability of Aurora’s technology can service the need for on-demand medical implants that are customized to the patient.”

Parties’ role in the Project

Aurora will provide UWA and RPH with one Printer (S-Titanium Pro) for their use in relation to the Project during the Project Term, free of charge. Aurora will also supply UWA and RPH with metallic consumable powders (consumables) for use with the Printer in relation to the Project, free of charge.

UWA will conduct research activities to optimize implant characteristics suitable for tissue ingrowth and assess materials that will determine the best size and distribution for consistent printing results.

RPH will provide appropriate designs of craniology plates for printing for the Project and consult on the cranioplasty application after printing.

During the Project, Aurora will make its maintenance and training staff available to UWA and/or RPH on an ‘as needs’ basis to provide reasonable advice and assistance regarding 3-dimensional metal printing matters and use of the Small Format Printer.

The Project will terminate 6 months after the award of the grant or completion of the research whichever is the earlier.