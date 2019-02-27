Innovative online intervention tool shows promise in preventing HIV

Feb 27 2019

More than 67 percent of all new HIV infections in the United States in 2016 occurred as a result of transmission through sexual contact among men who have sex with men (MSM). Young gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (YGBMSM) are particularly at risk, accounting for 81 percent of new HIV infections among people ages 13 to 24. YGBMSM's risks for HIV coincide with developmental milestones as they transition into adulthood, including their exploration and pursuit of sexual and romantic relationships. At present, many of those explorations take place over the Internet, as evidenced by the increasing use and popularity of social networking and dating sites.

Now, an innovative online intervention tool shows promise in decreasing sexual risk-taking and promoting HIV/STI prevention behaviors among YGBMSM as they meet partners online. A team led by José Bauermeister, PhD, MPH, Presidential Professor of Nursing and Director of the Program on Sexuality, Technology, & Action Research (PSTAR), at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) designed the My Desires & Expectations (myDEx) tool to address cognitive and emotional factors that influence YGBMSM sexual decision-making when seeking partners online. myDEx was pilot tested in a randomized trial over 90 days with 180 YGBMSM participants. Results of the study were recently published in AIDS & Behavior.

"Preliminary results suggest that the YGBMSM who used myDEx reported greater trends in sexual risk reduction, improvements in HIV prevention behaviors, and noted positive changes in their emotional and cognitive decision-making," said Bauermeister. "This intervention highlights the need for supportive digital environments where YGBMSM can access and practice how to integrate HIV prevention behaviors in their online dating practices."

Related Stories

Compared to those in the control group, participants who used myDEx reported that the intervention made it easier to live a healthier life, found the intervention provided useful HIV prevention information, helped them make better choices about relationships, improved their communication skills, and improved their ability to meet the type of partner they look for.

"We also noted that myDEx participants would be more likely to continue using myDEx if it were publicly available, and are exploring opportunities that could make this a reality," added Bauermeister.

Because YGBMSM often rely on the internet to meet sexual partners and refine their sexual and romantic interests, Bauermeister and his team focused on developing myDEx as an online tool. "Online-delivered HIV prevention interventions present a number of advantages, including opportunities to tailor content specific to each user's HIV risk behaviors and context, to present material through different modes and interactive features, to access content from any location convenient to a participant, and to standardize its delivery in order to achieve higher intervention fidelity," he explains.​

Source:

https://www.nursing.upenn.edu/live/news/1323-online-intervention-shows-promise-in-hiv

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: New HIV infections could be reduced by up to 67% in the next decade
New clinical trial aims to examine safety and use of two HIV prevention tools
Large-scale clinical trial begins to study liver transplantation between people with HIV
Trump pledges to end HIV transmission by 2030. Doable, but daunting.
Trump plan to beat HIV hits rough road in rural America
New measurable indicator could prove instrumental in fight against HIV
Anti-cancer immunotherapy could be used to fight HIV
MTN launches new study to empower teen girls with choices in HIV prevention

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

Wei Min has been awarded the Pittcon 2019 Achievement Award. In this interview, he outlines the current imaging challenges in biomedicine and how his novel chemical imaging methods can overcome these.

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop intervention to encourage couples HIV testing