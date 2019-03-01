New treatment guidelines for management of pediatric TBI issued

Mar 1 2019

Third edition seeks to improve mortality rates for severe pediatric TBI; Includes algorithm aimed at bridging treatment, research gaps

Each year in the United States, more than 600,000 children are seen in emergency rooms due to traumatic brain injury, a disruption to the normal function of the brain caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head. Severe TBI results in approximately 7,000 childhood deaths annually, while survivors of the condition may suffer from long-term health conditions such as seizures, learning difficulty and communication disorders.

To help promote the highest standards of care, and improve the overall rates of survival and recovery following TBI, a panel of pediatric critical care, neurosurgery and other pediatric experts today issued the 3rd edition of the Brain Trauma Foundation Guidelines for the Management of Pediatric Severe TBI.

The updated guidelines reflect the addition of nearly 50 research studies, and include eight new, or revised, treatment recommendations for health care providers that range from the use of intracranial monitoring to the use of hypertonic saline to reduce acute brain swelling.

An executive summary of the guidelines published in the journals Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Neurosurgery; the full guidelines are available via Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, an official journal of the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the World Federation of Pediatric Intensive and Critical Care Societies.

"These guidelines are vital to the proper care and treatment of children with serious brain injury," said co-author and clinical investigator Nathan Selden, M.D., Ph.D., Campagna Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the OHSU School of Medicine in Portland, Oregon. "Now, health care providers around the world will have access to the best medical evidence and recommendations to help save and improve countless lives."

Related Stories

An associated manuscript, also published in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, describes an algorithm designed to guide first and second tier therapies for infants and children with severe TBI. The tool for bedside use by caregivers, which supplements evidence-based recommendations in the updated guidelines, was created using a validated, consensus-based expert opinion process.

"We believe a combination of research findings and real-life experience will further advance the bedside care of infants and children with severe TBI, especially in treatment scenarios where scientific and clinical research is lacking," said first author Patrick Kochanek, M.D., Grenvik Professor and Vice Chairman of Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Safar Center for Resuscitation Research at the University of Pittsburgh. "This algorithm will also help to identify key research priorities to help ensure the ongoing momentum of consistent, high-quality care for patients across the globe."

Source:

https://www.ohsu.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research reveals how metabolites can be used to inhibit epigenetic mechanisms and treat MS
Protein content of tumors correlates with treatment response and survival in glioma patients
Novel MRI sensor can peer deep into the brain to detect intracellular calcium activity
Least-active neurons play more important role in brain behavior than previously assumed
Why melanoma tumors in the brain may be worse?
Researchers observe brain's ability to reconstruct facts from clues
Scientists identify cause of devastating pediatric brain disorder
Joint use of tobacco and alcohol may increase neural damage in brain regions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

Wei Min has been awarded the Pittcon 2019 Achievement Award. In this interview, he outlines the current imaging challenges in biomedicine and how his novel chemical imaging methods can overcome these.

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Personalized therapy for aggressive brain cancer shows potential