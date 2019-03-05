Cambridge BioTech Week 2019 aims to shine spotlight on innovations in the Cambridge cluster

The city of Cambridge, a global hub for research and healthcare innovation, is to host Cambridge BioTech Week from 24-28 June 2019. The week will feature a series of events dedicated to celebrating, showcasing and accelerating the biotechnology and health technology work taking place in and around Cambridge.

With events and activities organized by key players in the cluster, the Innovation Forum, the Milner Institute at the University of Cambridge, One Nucleus, Cambridge Wireless and Cambridge Network, the BioTech Week will offer visitors a unique opportunity to meet and network with key opinion leaders from the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, including government representatives, researchers, scientists, pharma and technology innovators, academics, start-ups and investors. Cambridge BioTech Week aims to shine a spotlight on Cambridge’s strengths in biotechnology, to raise awareness of the exciting work taking place, catalyze new ideas and form new partnerships. The week’s main event will be the Health Horizons - Future Healthcare Forum, a new international healthcare conference taking place from 26-27 June 2019.

Dr Marek Tyl, CEO of the Innovation Forum, which organizes the Health Horizons - Future Healthcare Forum, says:

I am delighted that the Innovation Forum is part of this bigger initiative in Cambridge to bring this exciting festival of events showcasing the strengths of the Cambridge cluster and the UK as a whole in biotechnology and healthcare.”

Health Horizons, organized by the Innovation Forum aims to analyze the gaps, challenges and unmet needs of the current global healthcare ecosystem. Speakers and delegates will be looking to define goals for the biopharma and healthcare industry, connecting investment capital with biotech start-ups and identifying strategies, policy and technological solutions that will improve healthcare in the future.

Pfizer, the leading global pharmaceutical company is the headline partner of the Health Horizons conference and participating in the BioTech Week.

Rory O’Connor, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Internal Medicine at Pfizer says:

It is critical to bring together interdisciplinary leaders in the healthcare space. Fostering dialogue and collaboration between physicians, patients, academics and industry leaders helps drive medical innovations that can ultimately improve patient care.”

Claire Ruskin, CEO of Cambridge Network says:

Biotech is a huge factor in Cambridge’s phenomenal growth and Biotech Week will open eyes to the ways in which the sectors and disciplines build from each other – there are complementary events in agri-tech, gamification, cleantech in and around Cambridge in the same week for visitors to engage with, and dinner opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.”

Visitors can expect a range of biotech and business-related events during Biotech Week, including seminars, networking and partnering sessions, dinners and cocktail receptions. A highlight of the week will be the Biotech Showcase, hosted by One Nucleus, that will bring together the most innovative biotech companies in the Cambridge cluster under one roof to give visitors a taste of their work.

Simon Mean of Cambridge Wireless adds: “Cambridgeshire is internationally renowned for the development of advanced technologies and their application into healthcare, and Cambridge BioTech Week is set to shine a much-deserved spotlight on the capabilities of this region” says Simon Mead, CEO of Cambridge Wireless. “By assembling the world’s expertise in biotechnology, and stimulating collaborative working through high quality events, our hope is that new business opportunities might arise that bring benefit to the whole of society.”