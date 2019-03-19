Fish consumption can help prevent asthma, study reveals

Mar 19 2019

A scientist from James Cook University in Australia says an innovative study has revealed new evidence that eating fish can help prevent asthma.

Professor Andreas Lopata from JCU's Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, (AITHM) took part in the study which tested 642 people who worked in a fish processing factory in a small village in South Africa.

"Around 334 million people worldwide have asthma, and about a quarter of a million people die from it every year. In Australia, one in nine have asthma (about 2.7 million), and among Indigenous Australians this rate is almost twice as high.

"Asthma incidence has nearly doubled in the past 30 years and about half of asthma patients do not get any benefit from the drugs available to treat it. So there's a growing interest in non-drug treatment options," he said.

Related Stories

Professor Lopata said the current theory is that the dramatic change in diet worldwide is behind the rise of the disease.

"There is an increasing consumption of what is known as the n-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid (PUFA) found in vegetable oils and a decline in consumption of n-3 PUFA, which is mainly found in marine oils.

Crudely, there has been a global move from fresh fish to fast food," he said.

Professor Lopata said the fishing village was chosen for the testing because it had a population with high fish consumption and low socioeconomic status, so it would be likely that marine oils from fish and other seafood would be the main source of n-3, rather than supplements.

"We found that certain types of n-3 (from marine oils) were significantly associated with a decreased risk of having asthma or asthma-like symptoms by up to 62%, while high n-6 consumption (from vegetable oils) was associated with an increased risk by up to 67%," he said.

He said it was more evidence of the suspected inflammatory role of n-6 in the development of asthma, and more evidence that n-3 gave significant protection.

"Even if you factor in contaminants such as mercury found in some fish populations, the benefits of fish and seafood intake far more outweighs the potential risks," said Professor Lopata.

He said further work needed to be done on what effect specific types of n-3 have and how their beneficial role could be optimized, and on minimizing the negative effects of n-6.

Source:

https://www.jcu.edu.au/news/releases/2019/march/eating-fish-may-help-prevent-asthma

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

University of Manchester and Owlstone Medical receive Asthma UK/Innovate UK grant to improve asthma diagnosis
Vitamin D may be protective among asthmatic obese children, finds study
Breast pumps could be transmitting asthma-causing bacteria in babies, finds study
Researchers unlock the secret behind reproduction of fish called ‘Mary’
New eHealth tool shows potential to improve quality of asthma care
Study finds new genetic clues associated with asthma in African ancestry populations
Puerto Rican children more likely to have poor or decreasing use of asthma inhalers
New research aims to find how asthma symptoms are aggravated

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Machine learning technique helps predict which asthma patients respond to corticosteroid therapy