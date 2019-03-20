Individuals with infection history have higher risk of developing Sjögren's syndrome

Mar 20 2019

Individuals with a history of infection had a two-fold increased risk of developing Sjögren's syndrome in a Journal of Internal Medicine study. Respiratory, skin, and urogenital infections were most prominently associated with this increased risk.

The study included 9,048 individuals from the general population in Sweden and 945 patients with Sjögren's syndrome--an autoimmune disease characterized by dysfunction and destruction of the salivary and lacrimal glands, leading to dry eyes and mouth.

The findings support the hypothesis that environmental triggers of the immune system play an important role in the development of Sjögren's syndrome.

"To design strategies to prevent rheumatic diseases, we need to learn how and why they develop. This is a step in that direction," said senior author Dr. Marie Wahren-Herlenius, of the Karolinska Institutet.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-internal-medicine/infections-linked-increased-risk-developing-sjoegrens-syndro

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Common fungus found on skin may cause inflammatory bowel disease
Johns Hopkins experts propose new approach to ensure success of precision medicine
Human 'common cold' virus continues to spread in wild chimpanzees
Study identifies new genetic variant associated with ARDS
Sleep could be the best medicine to fight off an infection
SpeeDx expands their infectious disease portfolio into respiratory market
Proving the efficacy of traditional Chinese medicine
Study evaluates impact of air-exchange rates on respiratory health in low-income homes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Childhood body composition may play a role in future respiratory health