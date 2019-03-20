New method based on neurofeedback may reduce anxiety

Mar 20 2019

A new method for reducing anxiety based on neurofeedback has been validated in the current issue of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics. Deficient emotion regulation and exaggerated anxiety represent a major transdiagnostic psychopathological marker. On the neural level these deficits have been closely linked to impaired, yet treatment-sensitive, prefrontal regulatory control over the amygdala. Gaining direct control over these pathways could therefore provide an innovative and promising intervention to regulate exaggerated anxiety.

To this end the current proof-of-concept, this study evaluated the feasibility, functional relevance and maintenance of a novel connectivity-informed real-time fMRI neurofeedback training. In a randomized crossover sham-controlled design, 26 healthy subjects with high anxiety underwent real-time fMRI-guided neurofeedback training to enhance connectivity between the ventrolateral prefrontal cortex (vlPFC) and the amygdala (target pathway) during threat exposure. Maintenance of regulatory control was assessed after 3 days and in the absence of feedback. Training-induced changes in functional connectivity of the target pathway and anxiety ratings served as primary outcomes.

Related Stories

Results showed that training of the target, yet not the sham control, pathway significantly increased amygdala-vlPFC connectivity and decreased levels of anxiety. Stronger connectivity increases were significantly associated with higher anxiety reduction on the group level. At the follow-up, volitional control over the target pathway was maintained in the absence of feedback.

According to the authors, this study demonstrates for the first time that successful self-regulation of amygdala-prefrontal top-down regulatory circuits may represent a novel intervention to control anxiety. As such, these findings underscore both the critical contribution of amygdala-prefrontal circuits to emotion regulation and the therapeutic potential of connectivity-informed real-time

Source:

https://www.karger.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New ‘microdose’ psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety and depression
Social anxiety disorder may have a direct effect on alcoholism
New method to assess effectiveness of psychotherapies for social anxiety disorder
Higher rates of anxiety and depression found among patients with atopic dermatitis
Increasing glutamate release in the brain reduces anxiety in marmosets
Adolescent binge drinking may raise risk for anxiety later in life
Marijuana use during adolescence increases risk of depression and suicidal thoughts
UC study reveals most effective medication for treating pediatric anxiety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Use of synthetic psychedelic linked to improvements in depression and anxiety