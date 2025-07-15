Survey highlights widespread emotional impact of cancer on patients and their families

A cancer diagnosis is a life-changing event for patients that can cause short- and long-term mental health concerns as they shift to living within a new timeline driven by weeks or months between medical follow-up appointments. A new survey conducted on behalf of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) highlights the widespread emotional impact of cancer, revealing what weighs heavy on the minds of adults when a loved one is diagnosed.

Kevin Johns, MD, director of the psychosocial oncology program at the OSUCCC – James said studies suggest that up to cancer patients are five times as likely to experience depression than the average population and an estimated 42% of breast cancer survivors experience anxiety.

Depression and anxiety can significantly impact a patient's ability to finish care and fully recover after treatment – all of which impacts long-term survival. It's not uncommon for patients to wait up to a year to see a psychiatrist, depending on where they live and what insurance they have. Patients going through cancer treatment simply can't wait that long – the need is acute but also chronic, so timely access is critical. We are working to fill those gaps in care to better support our patients and their caregivers." Kevin Johns, MD, director of the psychosocial oncology program, OSUCCC – James

Caregivers carry burden of stress, grief, worry alongside loved ones

A recent survey commissioned by the OSUCCC – James among U.S. adults age 18 or older focused on the top concerns when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer. The survey found that over three-quarters of adults surveyed list life expectancy (76%), course of treatment (69%) and pain (65%) as top concerns they have about loved ones diagnosed with cancer. The list of concerns was extensive, including:

Side effects (55%)

Family stress (54%)

Grief (49%)

Medication (42%)

Caregiver stress (34%)

Body image (11%)

None of the above (2%)

"The complex nature of caregivers' concerns is very representative of the unique challenges we face as a mental health community in supporting our patients through treatment and into their 'new normal' as a cancer survivor," Johns said. "It is truly a life journey, and like any journey, it can have extreme ups and downs that must be navigated. Helping our patients thrive beyond the diagnosis through proper mental health care is paramount to achieving high quality of life."

Other notable points from the survey:

Young Americans ages 18-29 are more likely than all other age groups to report grief (66%) as a top concern when a family member is diagnosed with cancer.

Young adults are also more likely than older adults, age 65 and over, to say that body image (18%) is a top concern.

Conversely, the oldest Americans are more likely than the youngest Americans to say that course of treatment (74%) and caregiver stress (37%) are top concerns for them when a loved one is diagnosed.

Johns noted that mental health is especially complicated in the cancer survivor population because challenges can manifest in different ways at different stages of the cancer journey through diagnosis, treatment and survivorship follow-up. He cited cognitive changes, severe fatigue, "brain fog" brought on by the effects of treatment, and even PTSD-like (post-traumatic stress disorder) symptoms or hallucinations and hospital delirium as side effects of cancer that are not often talked about but that can be very jarring for patients and caregivers alike.

"If patients or their caregivers are not warned beforehand that these symptoms can occur, it can cause a lot of unnecessary anxiety and shame, so it is very important that we work with our patients and caregivers upfront to prepare them for what might happen," said Johns.

Changing, expanding model of care

Under Johns' leadership, the OSUCCC – James Psychosocial Oncology Program has greatly expanded its team of psychiatric providers, psychologists, social workers and other mental health professionals to support OSUCCC – James patients.

In addition, Johns also helped the OSUCCC - James pilot an innovative oncology consulting service to help breast medical oncologists navigate medical management of anxiety and depression among their patients. The pilot initiative was received positively by patients and the medical oncologists and is now being expanded to serve patients with head and neck cancer.

"Patients going through cancer treatment already have so many appointments, and generally they develop a very close relationship with their medical oncologist, so this practitioner also becomes the default mental health provider if they do not have immediate access to a specialized health care provider," said Johns. "This new model of support was designed to help extend existing mental health support services to as many patients as possible."

To learn more about psychosocial oncology and other services for patients and caregivers at the OSUCCC – James provided through JamesCare for Life, visit cancer.osu.edu or call 1-800-293-5066.

Survey methodology

This study was conducted by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from May 2 – May 5, 2025 among a sample of 1,008 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=978) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.