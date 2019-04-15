More openness, transparency in assessment of active substances in plant protection products

No third party may fundamentally publish the work of another without their consent. The BfR is therefore exercising its rights as a scientific institute.

This procedure is independent of the scientific assessment. Addendum I has been published for years on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) website. All professionally qualified conclusions are therefore publicly accessible.

More openness and transparency in the assessment of active substances in plant protection products - that was the plea of BfR President Professor Dr Andreas Hensel at the hearing before the special committee of the EU Parliament on the approval of plant protection products last year. The BfR has been supporting the further improvement of the assessment procedures for years. The original toxicological studies prepared by industry should be freely accessible in the same way that the assessment reports published by EFSA already are. The existing laws should be complied with here, however.

Unrestricted public access to scientific information is desirable in the view of the BfR. Glyphosate has been assessed as non-carcinogenic by the BfR in line with the latest available knowledge. This decision was reached on the basis of an independent, comprehensive assessment of all available scientific studies. After making their own assessments, all of the assessment authorities all over the world which had the original data at their disposal concluded that glyphosate should not be classified as carcinogenic to humans according to the latest available knowledge.