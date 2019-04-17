Strategies to achieve greater vaccination coverage throughout Europe

Apr 17 2019

In the spirit of WHO, which regards this problem as one of the ten major healthcare problems in the world - the aim of all participants is to engage with parents, political decision-makers, the media and healthcare professionals, in particular, to raise awareness and hence achieve greater vaccination coverage in general. "We see a particular need among the healthcare professions," emphasizes öGVAK President Wiedermann-Schmidt. "We want to achieve a situation where it is compulsory for people already working or aspiring to work in such professions to produce evidence of their vaccination status."

Protected Together, Vaccines Work

As part of European Vaccination Week, which is using the slogan "Protected Together,#Vaccines Work", MedUni Vienna will host an international conference with numerous well-known speakers (Van Swieten Hall at MedUni Vienna, 1090 Vienna, Van Swieten Gasse 1a; 11:30 to 18:30 hrs - the conference language will be English). For more information: https://bit.ly/2ICMaSj

The programme will include presentations from Daniel Levy-Bruhl from the French National Institute of Public Health and Rita Carsetti from Babmino Gesù Hospital in Rome, outlining how the compulsory vaccination scheme, comprising several vaccines, functions in France and Italy. Experts from Austria, Finland and Greece will also outline their strategies. Once all the lectures have been delivered, there will be a discussion about the possibility of a common European solution aimed at increasing vaccination coverage.

Conference for European Vaccination Week 2019

Wednesday, 24 April 2019, 11:30 - 18:30 hrs, Van Swieten Hall at the Medical University of Vienna, Van-Swieten-Gasse 1a, 1090 Vienna. For more information and to register: https://www.meduniwien.ac.at/web/ueber-uns/events/detail/event/european-vaccination-week-2019/

https://www.meduniwien.ac.at/web/en/about-us/news/detailsite/2019/news-im-april-2019/strategies-for-increasing-vaccination-coverage-throughout-europe/

