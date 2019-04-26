Assisted reproductive technology solution from Olympus increases the efficiency of ICSI

Apr 26 2019

The Olympus IX73SC inverted microscope system is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) solution that facilitates and even eliminates steps in the intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) workflow as part of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process. Here is how:

Improving sperm selection: Smooth zooming (1x, 1.6x, and 2x) using the adjustment lever, combined with 4X, 10X, 20X and 40X UIS2 objective lenses, enables users to observe the morphology and internal structure of the sperm head in high detail.

Easing oocyte condition checks through easy metaphase II (MII) spindle visualization: Focus with the push of a button to quickly locate the spindle, verify its stability post-thawing, confirm the oocyte’s maturity and properly position the microinjection pipette to avoid damaging the cell.

Increasing sample throughput: Semi-motorized components combined with the IX73SC microscope’s unique contrast method enable users to quickly acquire highly detailed 3D imaging of oocytes so that patient samples can be analyzed and processed faster and more accurately.

Reducing stress to the oocyte: Shorter overall ICSI processing time decreases the oocyte’s exposure outside the incubator, helping maintain the oocyte’s integrity and increasing the chances for success.

Standardizing ICSI process: The microscope’s semi-motorized capability helps laboratories ensure uniformity throughout the ICSI workflow, regardless of each user’s experience level.

The semi-motorized version of the IX73SC microscope streamlines the ICSI workflow by combining several steps. Users can switch observation methods and adjust the magnification by pressing a button on the integrated hand switch. Higher-sensitivity manual focusing can be easily achieved in conjunction with the motorized operations.

https://www.olympus-lifescience.com

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
