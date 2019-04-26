Working to advance accuracy of radiation therapy for pediatric cancer patients

Apr 26 2019

Doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles continue to lead the field of radiation oncology by pushing the leading edge of technological advances. A new report by Arthur Olch, PhD, highlights use of specialized software that could advance treatment accuracy for pediatric cancer patients.

During radiation therapy, patient position must be stable from session to session to ensure radiation beams are properly targeting the tumor. For this reason, x-ray images are taken before each treatment. Radiation therapists can use this information to reorient the patient so that the position is exactly the same each time. Doctors at CHLA are taking this already rigorous process one step further. From early in its development, Dr. Olch, a radiation physicist, has been evaluating the use of new software to advance quality assurance in radiation therapy. In a recent publication, he highlights the use of this technological advance to aid in the treatment of pediatric cancers.

Radiation therapy uses a beam of targeted x-rays that kill cancer cells over the course of treatment. After the beam passes through the patient, it is captured on an imaging panel. Dr. Olch and his team make use of the information carried by these beams - called exit images - using the automated software. These images contain important information about the exact dose being delivered to the tumor and surrounding tissues and can be compared to the planned doses. Up to 20 images might be generated per treatment session. With treatments occurring every day for several weeks, this makes for an unwieldy amount of data to manually process. Now, radiation oncology staff have a tool that will do this in seconds. The program automates not only image capture but also analysis.

Related Stories

Analyzing these images provides new information that allows further fine tuning of the radiation beams and patient position from session to session. This, says Dr. Olch, gives radiation oncologists more information that can be used to account for anatomy changes in real time. "If a patient gains or loses weight, their dimensions change" he says. "Likewise, as the tumor shrinks, radiation beams need to take a different trajectory."

Adjustments are routinely made as a standard of care, but by utilizing the latest technological advances, CHLA radiation oncologists are redefining this standard. "We have a very comprehensive quality assurance strategy," says Dr. Olch, "and this software is an important addition to our already high standard of care."

What does this mean for patients? As one of the only pediatric centers in the country to adopt and use this new technology, CHLA gives patients the best chance at fighting their disease. "If your child needs radiation therapy, we are the only place around using this system," says Dr. Olch. "It's difficult to say at this point whether this will necessarily cure more children. But if we can better target their tumors and refine our radiation dosing, we are reducing toxicity and giving kids their best possible chance."

Source:

https://www.chla.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Deep-learning model better predicts survival outcomes for lung cancer
Scientists get closer to injecting artificial lymph nodes into people to fight disease
Liver illness strikes Latino children like a ‘silent tsunami’
Researchers are developing brand-new method to cure brain tumors
Six factors associated with invasive breast cancer recurrence after DCIS diagnosis
Researchers engineer new molecules to help stop lung cancer
Many cancer patients use marijuana and prescription opioids, study reveals
Study identifies possible therapeutic effects of curcumin on stomach cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Treating cancer patients with personalized, combination therapies improves outcomes