Kamari partners with Kinect to support new HIV testing programs in Africa

Apr 29 2019

Kamari, a project building an ecosystem of mobile gaming and lotteries with existing licenses in over seven African countries, has partnered with Kinect, a blockchain-based health technology platform focused on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to fund and promote new HIV testing programs in countries across the African continent.

Kinect and Kamari, both focused on development across Africa, have formed an official partnership with the intention of promoting health initiatives and increase the detection of infectious diseases, aimed to support the United Nations SDG #3: Good Health and Well Being. The two projects have proposed the establishment of a special, multi-country lottery to encourage untested males between the ages of 18 to 34 years to undergo an HIV test at participating clinics with the goal of promoting education and treatment for infected individuals.

"HIV infection is a serious issue in many African countries and the ongoing spread of the disease by untested individuals, has been incredibly difficult to address," said Toby Carroll, Kinect Chairman. "We believe that this partnership with Kamari and the proposed lottery to incentivize those untested individuals to take their first test, will lead to increased education, treatment and hopefully reduce the spread of the disease."

Kinect is a health focused technology company, which works in close alignment with Ministries of Health and large global charities across Africa, to improve the wellbeing of the African people. Kinect has also been operating in Mumbai, India for the last four months with its blockchain enabled electronic health record and patient incentivization system working seamlessly to improve patient treatment programs.

Related Stories

Kamari is a new multi-country initiative with existing gaming, online casino, and lottery licenses across multiple African countries with the goal of building a united mobile gaming and lottery ecosystem for over one billion people. By integrating existing infrastructure and licensing with a standardized currency for gaming and payments, Kamari will instantly offer a better experience to hundreds of millions of people across Africa.

"Africa will be a multi-currency universe creating benefit and liquidity to all from the unbanked to the commercially astute," said Dr. Christopher Cleverly, CEO of Kamari. "Kinect has a model that will thrive on an interoperable platform of shared values created through collaboration. This will be a game changer for medical data and application on the continent."

Kinect recently formed a partnership with ZEU Crypto networks and its Canadian Stock Exchange listed company, St Georges Eco-Mining to develop its private permissioned blockchain that can integrate with major platforms including Cardano and EOS. ZEU Crypto Networks are investing US$2.45m into Kinect to enable development and expansion in existing operations.

Since 2016, Kinect has raised US$5.75m to bring the platform and business development to its current state and ensure successful expansion across Africa and other emerging economies with the greatest need.

Kinect and Kamari have entered into a US$2.5m coin swap to fund the initiative.

Source:

https://kamari.io/

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery
Timed vaginal insemination can be safe, effective way to help HIV-affected couples conceive
FDA approves two-drug complete regimen for previously untreated HIV-infected adults
New all-in-one immunotherapy approach kicks out hiding HIV and also kills it
Studies verify novel method of HIV transmission among injection drug users and effective prevention
Breakthrough antibody treatment suppresses HIV without antivirals
C-Path and CDISC release global Therapeutic Area Standard for HIV research
Gut microbiome may drive HIV transmission risk in high-risk men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increased neutrophil lifespan may contribute to intestinal inflammation in HIV-infected individuals