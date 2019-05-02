Workshops at the SMi 7th Annual Lyophilisation Conference

May 2 2019

SMi’s 7th annual Lyophilisation conference is returning to London, UK on the 3rd and 4th June 2019. There are two interactive workshops taking place on the 5th June, which gives delegates the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of Lyophilised Products, including analysis of physical properties and critical assessments.

Workshop A (5th June 08.30 – 12.30) is titled ‘From Physical Properties to Lyophilised Product’ led by Paul Matejtschuk, Principal Scientist & Section Head, Standardisation Science, NIBSC.

Attendees can expect to learn details of the nature of the amorphous and crystalline state, how formulations influence the freeze-drying of proteins and how you can, through analytical methodology (freeze-drying microscopy, thermal analysis) arrive at a freeze-drying cycle which should deliver a successful freeze dried end product.

Attendees of this workshop will gain basic training in fundamentals of freeze-drying formulation, gain experience of DoE approach to biologics formulation, and learn how to transfer knowledge from lab to pilot scale.

SMi’s 7th annual Lyophilisation conference is returning to London, UK on the 3rd and 4th June 2019.

Related Stories

Workshop B (5th June 13.30 – 17.00) is titled ‘Critical Assessment of Lyophilised Products Using Analytical, Visual and Mechanistic Approaches’ led by Andrew Bright, Senior Scientist, Biopharma Process Systems.

The workshop provides an overview of the critical quality attributes of lyophilized products and delves further into analytical, visual and mechanical methods typically used in the industry. Using practical exercises and case studies, techniques will be explored to cover typical problem solving and how these can inform the overall freeze-drying process.

Attendees of this workshop will learn about the fundamentals of cake characterization, obtain an understanding into the different approaches and their capabilities, gain practical insight and advice from experienced practitioners, and participate in the informal interactive nature of the structured sessions.

More information about the conference and workshops can be found on the event website.

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How expanding design space increases lyophilization cycle success
Using LyoSpeed technology to avoid residual solvent when drying HPLC fractions
Monitoring Routine Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying with Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy
SP Scientific launches new, powerful lyophilizer control system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Renowned freeze-drying expert presents webinar on basics of lyophilization