New evidenced-based analysis of CRNAs in the healthcare system

On behalf of the more than 53,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) has released an official statement, titled "CRNAs: We are the Answer" " which highlights evidenced-based analysis of CRNAs, physician anesthesiologists, and anesthesiologist assistants in today's healthcare system.

Development of "We are the Answer" was motivated by the American Society of Anesthesiologists House of Delegates' adoption in October 2018 of an amended version of the "Statement on the Anesthesia Care Team" that inaccurately portrays and seeks to minimize the invaluable role of CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. healthcare system, while overinflating the role and value of physician anesthesiologists.

CRNAs are well-prepared anesthesia providers who are licensed by states and authorized by law and regulation to practice nurse anesthesia in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Going forward, CRNAs will continue to provide access to safe, quality anesthesia care, everyday across the country." AANA President, Garry Brydges, PhD, DNP, MBA, ACNP-BC, CRNA, FAAN

As advanced practice nurses, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (also recognized by the titles CRNA, nurse anesthetist, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist, and nurse anesthesiologist) are proud to be part of America's most trusted profession. Patients who require anesthesia for surgery, labor and delivery, emergency care, or pain management know they can count on a CRNA to stay with them throughout their procedure, advocate on their behalf, and provide high-quality, patient-centered care. Likewise, healthcare facilities depend on CRNAs to serve the most patients for the least cost; deliver quality care to rural and other medically underserved areas; and positively impact the nation's growing healthcare cost crisis. CRNAs are the answer to achieving a safer healthcare environment and more cost-efficient healthcare economy.