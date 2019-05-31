MR Solutions’ multi-modality, cryogen free technology seen to be game-changer at ISMRM meeting in Montreal

May 31 2019

MR Solutions’ high field simultaneous PET-MR systems and large bore, 7T cryogen free MRI technology were seen to be game-changers by leading molecular imaging researchers at the 27th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM), in Montreal last week. The accuracy and speed of acquisition of PET combined with high field MRI imaging is now viewed as the norm by academic laboratories across the world.

Fabrice Chaumard, Sales and Marketing Director of MR Solutions said:

It was very gratifying to not only have great interest from new customers but report backs from existing customers on the quality of the images, the stability and robustness of the technology.”

MR Solutions, which remains the only supplier of cryogen free or dry technology with operating systems in the field, has a range of MRI scanners with combined PET and SPECT capabilities from 3T to 7T with a variety of bore sizes to accommodate different sized subjects.

MR Solutions first developed the dry magnet technology in 2011 with a 3T system. Multi-modality capabilities - PET and SPECT - were developed and made available in 2014. Today the PET or SPECT technology can be used sequentially as a clip on to the MRI scanner or in the bore for simultaneous acquisition.

As well as producing ground breaking images the physical benefits of the technology - reduction of the stray magnetic field from meters to a few centimeters and the size and weight by a factor of ten - has allowed laboratories to accommodate them into an already crowded environment.

Fabrice continued, “This technology has not only changed the rules it has also freed up significant budget spent on ongoing maintenance and topping up of helium which is becoming scarce and very expensive.”

Multi-modality imaging is now the norm for the study of anatomy, bio-distribution, efficacy, safety.

