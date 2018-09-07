Founder and Chairman of MR Solutions shortlisted for 2018 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Founder and Chairman, Dr David Taylor, of Guildford based MR Solutions has been shortlisted as an Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year for London and the South East in the 2018 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards. The awards have had a record number of entries with businesses from across the south east vying for a place on the shortlist.

MR Solutions which was founded by Dr Taylor in 2004 has developed the world’s first range of commercially available super-conducting, cryogen free compact preclinical multi-modality MRI imaging scanners. Alternative imaging modules known as PET and SPECT can be fitted to company’s MRI or CT system for simultaneous or sequential imaging. MR Solutions, with Dr Taylor at the helm, has invested heavily in developing improved imaging technologies more cost effectively. This entrepreneurial lead has meant the company has held a very successful position at the forefront of the preclinical imaging sector with 99% of their orders being export going to top academic institutions across the world.

The NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards acknowledge the hard work and inspiring stories of British entrepreneurs and businesses in Great Britain. Now in its sixth year, the Awards have celebrated some amazing entrepreneurs over the years, many of whom are now household names.

Gordon Merrylees, Head of Entrepreneurship at NatWest said: