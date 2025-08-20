Elevated TMAO levels linked to higher risk of abdominal aortic aneurysms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cleveland ClinicAug 20 2025

Cleveland Clinic researchers have discovered a connection between elevated blood levels of TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide) - a byproduct of gut bacteria digestion of nutrients found in red meat and other animal products - and a higher risk of abdominal aortic aneurysms. 

The findings, published today in JAMA Cardiology, suggest that TMAO may play a role in the development, progression, and severity of this life-threatening condition, including faster rates of aneurysm expansion and greater risk for needing surgery. 

These results suggest targeting TMAO levels may help prevent and treat aneurysmal disease beyond surgery. We currently have no therapies except surgery or percutaneous intervention to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms that are particularly effective, and we have no blood tests to predict who is going to have an aneurysm and who will do well. With one of the largest volumes of aortic cases in the United States, we hope we can apply these findings to help future patients."

Scott Cameron, M.D., lead author, section head of Vascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic

Abdominal aortic aneurysm is a bulge in the part of the aorta that runs through the abdomen. Normally, the aorta's wall is strong enough to manage the constant pressure of blood pumped out by the heart. However, various factors like aging, smoking and other medical conditions can weaken it.

Abdominal aortic aneurysms affect millions of patients annually and can rupture with an increased risk as they enlarge. An aneurysm repair by either endovascular (performed inside the blood vessels) or open surgery is typically recommended for larger aneurysms. Abdominal aortic aneurysms usually have no symptoms until they rupture or are close to rupturing.

Related Stories

"TMAO is made by gut microbes, with levels being higher when eating animal products and red meat" said senior author Stanley Hazen, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Cleveland Clinic's Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences Department and co-section head of Preventive Cardiology. "Medication targeting this pathway has been shown to block aneurysm development and rupture in preclinical models but are not yet available for humans. These results are important to share because they show how important diet may be in helping prevent or treat patients with aorta dilation or early aneurysm compared to current clinical practice, which is to monitor until surgery is needed."

This study builds on more than a decade of research led by Dr. Hazen related to the gut microbiome's role in cardiovascular health and disease, including adverse effects of TMAO. The research team has published numerous studies linking high TMAO levels to increased risk of developing both chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, including adverse events like heart attack and stroke.

Dr. Hazen also directs Cleveland Clinic's Center for Microbiome and Human Health and holds the Jan Bleeksma Chair in Vascular Cell Biology and Atherosclerosis. His seminal discoveries related to the involvement of the gut microbiome including the TMAO pathway in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases have been replicated around the world. TMAO testing is now widely available and has been incorporated in clinical practice.

Source:

Cleveland Clinic

Journal reference:

Cameron, S. J., et al. (2025). Circulating Trimethylamine N-Oxide and Growth Rate of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms and Surgical Risk. JAMA Cardiology. doi.org/10.1001/jamacardio.2025.2698.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Novel insights from lymphoid structures: Lessons from colorectal cancer research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods