A metabolic intermediate in the uronic acid pathway impairs lung cancer metastasis

Jun 27 2019

In a study published online in Nature on June 26, research teams led by Dr. YANG Weiwei at the Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Dr. LI Guohui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS reported a new function of uridine diphosphate glucose (UDP-glucose), a metabolic intermediate in the uronic acid pathway: It impairs lung cancer metastasis by accelerating SNAI1 mRNA decay.

This discovery is important because lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in both China and the world, and cancer metastasis is estimated to be responsible for 95% of cancer deaths. Lung cancer alone kills more than 600,000 people each year in China.

Primary malignant tumors can often be effectively treated by traditional therapies such as surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. However, in most cases, traditional therapies have limited effect on metastatic tumors. Therefore, understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying tumor metastasis helps to provide a biomarker for the early detection of tumor metastasis and a new strategy for intervening in metastasis, thus offering patients a better prognosis.

Related Stories

Deregulated metabolism is the hallmark of cancer. Mutations in oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes cause alterations to multiple intracellular signaling pathways that affect tumor cell metabolism and re-engineer it to allow enhanced survival and growth. The unique biochemical microenvironment further influences the metabolic phenotype of tumor cells, and thus affects tumor progression, response to therapy and patient outcome.

This study reveals a unique function of UDP-glucose in impairing tumor metastasis, presents a new model of metabolite-regulated protein function, and establishes a new connection between metabolism and RNA stability.

Specifically, the researchers demonstrated that upon epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) activation, UDP-glucose dehydrogenase (UGDH) is phosphorylated at tyrosine (Y) 473. UGDH is the rate-limiting enzyme in the uronic acid pathway. It catalyzes UDP-glucose to produce UDP-glucuronic acid and participates in the biosynthesis of glycosaminoglycan.

Phosphorylated UGDH binds to HuR and converts UDP-glucose into UDP-glucuronic acid, which attenuates UDP-glucose-mediated inhibition on HuR association with SNAI1 mRNA, thereby enhancing SNAI1 mRNA stability. Increased Snail (encoded by SNAI1) expression in turn initiates the epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells, thus promoting tumor cell migration and lung cancer metastasis.

In addition, the scientists found that lower UDP-glucose levels are closely related to the metastasis and recurrence of lung cancer. They observed that UDP-glucose levels in metastatic tumors were much lower than in primary tumors. Patients with distant metastasis had much lower UDP-glucose levels than those without distant metastasis, and patients with high UGDH Y473 phosphorylation in tumor tissues had a higher rate of metastasis and worse prognosis.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences Headquarters

Journal reference:

Wang, X. et al. (2019) UDP-glucose accelerates SNAI1 mRNA decay and impairs lung cancer metastasis. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1340-y.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals genetic signature of failed immune response to cancer
New prostate cancer test could bring an end to unnecessary biopsies
New study points out simple problem with existing model of cancer
Timed release of curcumin inhibits cancer cell growth
New class of radiopharmaceuticals offer fresh perspective on cancer imaging, theranostics
Study identifies proteins that interact with processes regulating gene p53
Researchers develop non-invasive method using infrared imaging to better detect breast cancer
New genetic marker linked to higher risk of premenopausal breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
LSU Health researchers to investigate link between breast cancer and obesity in real time