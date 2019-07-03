AADE's comprehensive guidance on care of children, young adults with diabetes released

Jul 3 2019

Today the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) released comprehensive guidance on the care of children and young adults with diabetes across life stages. As the incidence rate of type 1 and type 2 diabetes amongst youth continues to climb, diabetes educators and the diabetes care team are uniquely positioned to support families with targeted, individualized care through behavior change and clinical management.

A diabetes diagnosis can be frightening and confusing for both children and parents. It's critical that as diabetes educators we provide guidance and support with appropriate care that takes into account each family's unique needs. AADE's new practice guidance is a key component in fostering a safe and smooth transition to adulthood, while creating an environment that supports the entire family."

AADE President Karen Kemmis, PT, RN, DPT, MS, GCS, CDE, FAADE

Key Points addressed in the guidance include:

  1. Detailed information on type 1 and type 2 diagnosis, tips and tools to use through the lifespan and overall treatments
  2. Descriptions of care in each stage of life so that as new challenges arise, solutions can be administered based on age and life stage
  3. Medication options available for youth with diabetes and when medications are appropriate to add and adjust
  4. Practical tips for encouraging healthy eating habits for youth with type 2 diabetes
  5. Weight loss solutions for youth including the criteria required for bariatric surgery

Other resources developed by AADE include handouts for parents with tips on how to best manage type 1 and type 2 in their child, what to expect at diabetes camp in 2019 and additional research and guidance on diabetes pediatric care as seen in AADE's journals The Diabetes Educator and AADE In Practice.

American Association of Diabetes Educators

