Eggshells can enhance growth of new, strong bones

Jul 9 2019

Eggshells can enhance the growth of new, strong bones needed in medical procedures, a team of UMass Lowell researchers has discovered.

The technique developed by UMass Lowell could one day be applied to repair bones in patients with injuries due to aging, accidents, cancer and other diseases or in military combat, according to Assistant Prof. Gulden Camci-Unal, who is leading the study.

Through the innovative process, crushed eggshells are inserted into a hydrogel mixture that forms a miniature frame to grow bone in the laboratory to be used for bone grafts. To do so, bone cells would be taken from the patient's body, introduced into this substance and then cultivated in an incubator before the resulting new bone is implanted into the patient.

Related Stories

The research demonstrates that when eggshell particles - which are primarily made of calcium carbonate - are incorporated into the hydrogel mixture, they increase bone cells' ability to grow and harden, which could potentially result in faster healing. And, because the bone would be generated from cells taken from the patient, the possibility the individual's immune system would reject the new material is greatly reduced, according to Camci-Unal.

The process could also be used to help grow cartilage, teeth and tendons, she said.

"This is the first study that uses eggshell particles in a hydrogel matrix for bone repair. We have already filed a patent for it and are very excited about our results. We anticipate the process can be adapted for use in many significant ways," said Camci-Unal, adding that one day, eggshell particles could also serve as a vehicle to deliver proteins, peptides, growth factors, genes and medications to the body.

UMass Lowell students participating in the research include biomedical engineering and biotechnology Ph.D. candidates Sanika Suvarnapathaki and Xinchen Wu of Lowell, along with Darlin Lantigua of Lawrence. Wu was the lead author of the team's research findings, which have been published in the academic journal Biomaterials Science and will be featured on the cover of the publication's print edition this month.

Using eggshells to support bone growth provides a sustainable way to reuse them while advancing the technology behind these procedures, according to the researchers.

Global waste of discarded eggshells typically amounts to millions of tons annually form household and commercial cooking. By repurposing them, we can directly benefit the economy and the environment while providing a sustainable solution to unmet clinical needs."

Assistant Prof. Gulden Camci-Unal, UMass Lowell

This is not the first time Camci-Unal has used an unconventional approach to design new materials for biomedical engineering. Last year, she and her team used the principles behind origami - the ancient Japanese art of paper folding - as inspiration to build tiny 3D structures where biomaterials can be grown in the lab to create new tissues.

Source:

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover rare autoimmune disease triggered by testicular cancer
Study uncovers origin of cell mask that hides stomach cancer
New drug combinations and dosing schedules improve outlook in advanced colon cancer
Could hormone therapy for prostate cancer increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease?
Common cold virus strain could be a breakthrough in bladder cancer treatment
Common antibacterial agent may be bad news for bone health
Findings suggest new ways to help the immune system fight pancreatic cancer
Schwann cells capable of generating protective myelin over nerves finds research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers use artificial intelligence to predict molecular classification of colorectal cancer