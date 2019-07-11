Novel 'flash mob' study for acute coronary syndrome puts clinical decision rules to the test

Jul 11 2019

A novel "flash mob" study finds that, in emergency care, acute coronary syndrome cannot be safely ruled out using the Marburg Heart Score or the family physicians' clinical assessment.

In a period of only two weeks, researchers at Maastricht University collected data on 258 ACS-suspected patients by mobilizing one in five family physicians throughout the Netherlands to participate in the study. This mobilization was done by enlisting ambassadors among the FP community in the Netherlands who then spread the word through traditional professional and social networks.

The study found that among 243 patients receiving a final diagnosis, 45 (18.5%) were diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. Sensitivity for the FP rating was 86.7% and sensitivity for the MHS was 94.4%. While large, prospective studies can be time consuming and costly, this innovative "flash mob" method of research, named after the large-scale public collaborations/gatherings driven by social media, allowed for the fast investigation of one simple question on a large scale in a short timeframe.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Schols, A.M.R. et al. (2019) A Nationwide Flash-Mob Study for Suspected Acute Coronary Syndrome. Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.2401.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Non-invasive measurement of blood flow to the heart using MRI
Scientists investigate genomic pillars behind transition from healthy hearts to heart failure
Cancer incidence among children and young adults with congenital heart disease
Carbohydrate plays important role in regulating blood pressure, research suggests
Smoking triples the risk of death from cardiovascular disease
Extremely strenuous exercise can overload the heart without increasing cardiac risk
TV watching proves more of heart health threat than a desk job among African Americans
Gene mutations may not always predict cardiomyopathy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
RNA-binding protein SRSF3 appears to be key factor for proper heart contraction, survival