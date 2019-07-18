Strategic partnership will help improve health outcomes for patients with autoimmune disease

Jul 18 2019

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) announced today a strategic alliance with iMD Health Global that will help evolve communications between physicians and patients to improve health outcomes, focused on autoimmune and related diseases, which is estimated to affect over 50 million Americans.

iMD Health offers innovative technology that facilitates meaningful dialogue between physicians and patients inside the examination room. iMD's award winning platform enables healthcare professionals to instantly access thousands of educational graphics, videos and resources at the point of care, across Canada and now expanding across the United States.

We believe the iMD platform will enhance how patients and physicians interact during a consult. With iMD, quick and easy access to a robust and visually appealing resource is now literally at the physician's fingertips. With a better understanding of their conditions, patients can make informed and responsible decisions about managing their health and the required steps to address their condition. We look forward to sharing our resources across North America, thereby providing physicians and patients greater access to the world class education by AARDA."

Virginia Ladd, Executive Director & President of AARDA in Eastpointe, MI

We are very excited about our new multi-year strategic partnership with AARDA. This partnership is a major step forward to improving patient education "At the Point of Care" related to autoimmune disease, from the highly recognized AARDA. As we expand our platform across the United States, this partnership with AARDA brings industry leading, respected information from the experts to affected individuals and their families."

Kevin Delano, President and CEO of iMD Health Global

Source:

American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association

Healthcare solutions of the future: Boehringer Ingelheim relies on digitalization