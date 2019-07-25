Children with medical emergencies get only limited help during airline flights

Children afflicted with medical emergencies during commercial airline trips tend to have common ailments such as vomiting, fever or allergic reactions - events that should be easily treated, according to a study led by Duke Health researchers.

But few airlines stock first-aid kits with pediatric versions of therapies that would help, including liquid forms of pain relievers or allergy medications.

"Children represent almost 16% of emergency medical events on airlines, so these incidences are not rare," said Alexandre Rotta, chief of the Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and lead author of a study published Thursday in the Annals of Emergency Medicine.

Both airlines and parents should be aware of the most common illnesses and be prepared to deal with them. Our study provides this much-needed information."

Alexandre Rotta, chief of the Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine

Related Stories

The study is a first-ever detailing of more than 11,000 instances on 77 international airlines in which children required emergency medical attention, covering a period between January 2015 and October 2016.

Most of the incidents involving children were handled by flight crew members (86.6%), but in nearly 9% of cases, doctors who were on board as passengers were asked to lend their assistance. About 16% of total cases resulted in a child needing additional care upon landing, and only 0.5% of flights were diverted to a nearby airport to get immediate care.

The most common medical events among children were the same conditions that drive pediatric emergency room visits, including nausea and vomiting (33.9%), fever or chills (22.2%), acute allergic reaction (5.5%), abdominal pain (4.7%) and stomach flu (4.5%).

But unless parents had stocked their carry-on bags with therapies, the likelihood was slim that the airline would have a remedy on hand that was appropriate for a child. The Federal Aviation Administration requires U.S. airlines to have well-stocked first-aid kits that include asthma inhalers, antihistamines and aspirin. But the medications are in pill form, which many youngsters can't swallow, and/or in adult dosages.

In 2018, Congress passed a law directing the FAA to assess whether on-board first-aid kits have the minimum contents to meet the needs of children. Rotta, who is himself a pilot and who has frequently assisted children and adults during in-flight emergencies, said the research team's analysis should provide a shopping list for stocking airline first-aid kits.

"This is needed information to help inform discussion and policies affecting children on airlines and what should be included in the on-board medical kits," Rotta said. "But for right now, if you are a parent traveling with a child, we recommend you carry on the medications you think your child might need."

Source:

Duke University School of Medicine

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Initiating dialysis at higher level of kidney function linked to lower patient survival
Guidelines to help children develop healthy habits early in life
Young children are at unprecedented risk for accidental medicine ingestion during summer vacation
Genetic similarities of deadly bone cancer between dogs and children revealed
Repurposing a heart drug could increase survival rate of children with ependymoma
Maternal race not a factor for children experiencing 'language gap', research finds
Johns Hopkins co-leads study on 'poliolike' condition affecting children
CHLA researcher receives NIH grant to study repair and regeneration mechanisms in the gut

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Daily intake for phosphates in infants, children can exceed health guidance values