Web Industries highlights new capabilities and services for LFI, medical diagnostic devices at AACC 2019

Medical device OEMs in search of commercialization and manufacturing solutions for lateral flow immunization (LFI) and medical diagnostic devices will discover several new capabilities and services that virtually eliminate product variability, improve overall quality and lower costs from contract manufacturer (CMO) Web Industries at AACC 2019, August 4 – 8, Anaheim Convention Center.

At the show, Web Industries will occupy Booth 2041. Web Industries' management and engineering personnel will provide medical device OEMs and trade media visitors to the booth with detailed explanations of Web's new capabilities and services.

Foremost in Web's exhibit are expanded converting resources, including automated lateral flow device assembly capabilities, automated test strip vialing, multi-layer laminating for fluidic channels and 8-color printing.

According to Director of Web Industries' Medical business Claudio Hanna, the expanded CMO product offering reflects Web's position as an industry leader in the formatting of flexible materials. "We use automation to convert flexible materials into precision, highly regulated multi-layer finished products that exactly meet customer specifications," says Hanna. "We've applied this expertise to launch our lateral flow CMO capabilities and are using it to make flexible fluidic chips. From project definition to high-volume production we take a transparent and collaborative approach, and we adhere to strict client confidentiality across all levels of the organization."

Automation benefits

Web offers mid- to high-volume automated lateral flow manufacturing of qualitative, semi-quantitative and fully quantitative lateral flow test strips. Its design-for-manufacturing expertise coupled with large scale automation provides an extraordinary level of precision, quality and scale from a non-competing CMO. Automated LFI and medical device production reduces product variability and improves overall quality.

