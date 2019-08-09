Heavy screen time associated with overweight, abdominal obesity among children

A recently completed study indicates that Finnish children who spend a lot of time in front of screens have a heightened risk for overweight and abdominal obesity, regardless of the extent of their physical activity.

The increase in childhood obesity is one of the largest health problems globally. The study investigated links between screen time and overweight by utilizing the Finnish Health in Teens data (Fin-HIT), encompassing more than 10,000 children from across Finland. The children studied were between 9 and 12 years of age.

Related Stories

The subjects reported the time spent viewing television programs and films on screens and the amount of sedentary computer use outside school hours. The children were measured for height, weight and waist circumference.

The results, published in the Scientific Reports journal, demonstrated that heavy screen time is associated with both overweight and abdominal obesity. There was no variance in the findings by age, gender, native language, sleep duration and exercise during free time. Watching a lot of television was also associated with overweight and abdominal obesity in children who exercised the most.

It must be noted that this cross-sectional study does not reveal anything about causality. It may be that overweight children spend more time in front of screens, or that abundant screen time may result in overweight."

Elina Engberg, researcher, University of Helsinki and Folkhälsan

"Neither did the study measure the intensity of exercise; the participants were only asked about the amount of time they spent exercising in their free time. Further research on the combined effect of screen time, physical activity and diet on children's weight is needed."

Previously, not much research has been carried out on the link between screen time and children's abdominal obesity. Overweight in children and related adverse health effects are illustrated by the waist-to-height ratio as well the body mass index.

Source:

University of Helsinki

Journal reference:

Engberg, E. et al. (2019) Heavy screen users are the heaviest among 10,000 children. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-46971-6

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New collaboration to advance diagnosis and prevention of congenital heart defects
Improving relationships helps reduce stress, depression in mothers of children with autism
Children with medical emergencies get only limited help during airline flights
Study highlights an alarming need for adult supervision of children in parking lots
Pioneering study uses personalized trials to identify preferred therapy for hypertension in children
Ultrasound-guided IV line insertion in children has higher success rates
NIH awards $2.3 million for pilot project to develop opioid vaccine
Children born with HIV less likely to adhere to medications as they age, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study looks at impact of Child Friendly Spaces in countries affected by humanitarian emergencies