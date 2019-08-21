World Plant Milk Day to kick off on August 22 for its third and biggest outing

World Plant Milk Day will return on August 22 for its third - and biggest outing.

The annual day, a collaboration between global food awareness organization ProVeg International and vegan news service Plant Based News, celebrates the wide array of plant-based alternatives to dairy products and highlights their many benefits – for people's health, for animals, and for the planet – in order to encourage people to try them.

There are now dairy-free alternatives for everything you could wish for, from ice cream to pizza to yoghurt to cheese, and so many different plant milks to choose from - all more readily available than ever. There’s never been a better time to give dairy-free a go.” Sean Mackenney, Senior Campaign Manager, ProVeg International

Last year, World Plant Milk Day reached 30 million people globally. This year’s edition promises to be even bigger, with the launch of a revised 7-Day Dairy-Free Challenge, now expanded to five languages. This is free for anyone wanting help, support, or practical tips as they try a week of plant-based alternatives to dairy.

World Plant Milk Day is being celebrated across the globe in a variety of different ways. Warsaw in Poland, for example, will be home to 40 billboard posters across the city, organized by ProVeg International in partnership with Coca-Cola’s plant-based milk Adez, among other partners.

Other parts of Europe will see a range of new brand collaborations. Coffee chains Coffee Fellows and The Good Coffee will be offering exclusive plant-based deals across Germany, while in the UK AMT Coffee will be offering plant-based milk coffee vouchers to participants of the 7-Day Dairy-Free Challenge. Waitrose, Le Pain Quotidien, Yorica, Rebel Kitchen, and many other brands will also be supporting the day with their own promotions.

Free samplings of plant-based milks and cheeses will be taking place across the world, including Cape Town, South Africa and Bristol, UK, while eight leading Spanish publications will be taste-testing a range of plant-based milks - all organized by ProVeg International, who are soon to also publish a new 50-page report on plant milk exploring everything from nutrition to environmental impact to market data.

This is all in the context of the continued rapid growth of the milk alternative market, with the sector expected to reach revenues of more than $38 billion globally by 2024, up from $8.2 billion in 2014.

This marks a profound shift in consumer tastes and attitudes. More and more people are waking up to the delicious benefits of plant milk.” Robbie Lockie, Co-founder of both Plant Based News and World Plant Milk Day

Additional support, recipe ideas, and suggestions for switching to plant-based milk can be found at www.worldplantmilkday.com, which includes case studies from people who switched from dairy to plant-based alternatives and transformed their health, and much more.