Vaccinating older adults against shingles is likely cost-effective in Canada

Vaccinating older adults against shingles in Canada is likely cost-effective, according to a study in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), and the Shingrix vaccine appears to provide better protection than the Zostavax vaccine.

Herpes zoster, or shingles, affects about 1 in every 3 adults, causing a painful rash that can result in long-term pain in 8% to 27% of people.

Related Stories

The study used a model to compare the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of the recombinant subunit (RZV, Shingrix) and live attenuated zoster (LZV, Zostavax) vaccines in adults aged 50 years and older in Canada. The LZV vaccine has been available in Canada since 2008, and RZV was approved in 2017.

The number of people needed to be vaccinated to prevent one case of shingles was lower for RZV (Shingrix) than for LZV (Zostavax) for all ages. For example, in people aged 60 years, the number needed to vaccinate was 18 for RZV and 78 for LZV.

Our model predicted that the recombinant subunit zoster vaccine is likely cost-effective in Canada for adults 60 years or older and that it provides greater health benefits than the live attenuated zoster vaccine for all age groups."

Dr. Marc Brisson, Centre de research du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Québec and the Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, with coauthors

The study results are consistent with other economic evaluations in the United States and the Netherlands.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Herpes treatment greatly improved by adding charcoal
NIH awards $2.3 million for pilot project to develop opioid vaccine
Combination of vaccine and medicated cream can reduce recurrence of genital herpes
Study finds fewer deaths among elderly intensive care patients vaccinated against influenza
New technique protects promising TB vaccine from heat damage
Major step toward creation of vaccine that could neutralize ‘superbug’
New vaccine shows promise against toughest HIV strains
New type of vaccine targets deadly tuberculosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Tel Aviv researchers develop a nano-vaccine for the most aggressive skin cancer