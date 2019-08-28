Baylor College of Medicine issues position statement to address youth smoking and vaping

Baylor College of Medicine has issued a statement to address and help prevent the harms of youth smoking and vaping. As e-cigarette use rises rapidly among younger generations, Baylor calls on the public to educate their legislators, policy makers and communities on the health risks of tobacco and nicotine product use.

The College's Board of Trustees approved the position statement, which highlights seven key elements of the College's position. The following experts who contributed to the statement are available to speak on this topic: Dr. Amy McGuire, director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor; Dr. Nicola Hanania and Dr. Farrah Kheradmand, pulmonary experts and professors of medicine in the section of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine; and Dr. Kjersti Aagaard, professor and the Henry and Emma Meyer Chair of obstetrics and gynecology.

As a parent of three teenagers, this issue really hits home. I'm proud we at Baylor College of Medicine are providing perspective and solutions on how to address this important topic and that our talented colleagues are working to address this in the clinic, in research and in the policy arena."

Dr. Amy McGuire, director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy, Baylor College of Medicine

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

