New information tool to help outreach teams assess the situation of unsheltered homeless patients

Researchers from the street medicine team at the Keck School of Medicine of USC have developed "HOUSED BEDS," the first published tool designed specifically to help outreach teams clearly assess the situation of unsheltered homeless patients. This memory-prodding acronym can help clinicians ask high-yield questions and gather vital information necessary to providing quality care tailored to the needs and lifestyles of patients living on the street.

An important first step in helping homeless patients is to clarify the social, mental and physical challenges they face living on the street that can vary drastically between individuals. HOUSED BEDS empowers clinicians and students to incorporate information like access to sources of clean water, food and other services into a homeless patient's medical history."

Lead researcher, Corinne T. Feldman, MMS, PA-C, clinical instructor of family medicine at the Keck School

"HOUSED BEDS" stands for:

  • Homelessness: Patient's history of homelessness
  • Outreach: Who else is providing services
  • Utilization: How patient uses health care, social services and judicial system
  • Salary: Kinds of financial resources
  • Eat: Sources of food and access to it
  • Drink: Sources of clean water and access to it
  • Bathroom: Access to toilet
  • Encampment: Sleeping environment
  • Daily routine: How to minimize competing priorities
  • Substance use: History of usage

Related Stories

This acronym is designed to spur clinicians to ask questions they may not have been trained to ask, which can reveal issues that directly impact a patient's health.

"Developing an effective treatment plan depends on a complete and accurate patient history," says Brett Feldman, MSPAS, PA-C, clinical assistant professor of family medicine and director of street medicine at the Keck School. The street medicine program administers care to homeless individuals in Los Angeles County, which is home to nearly 45,000 unsheltered individuals. "Even patients in traditional clinic settings omit information, sometimes unintentionally, that could be relevant to a diagnosis, so it's important for outreach teams to have a means of understanding each homeless individual's unique situation," he adds.

Understanding the people behind the numbers

  • In the 2019 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, volunteers found 58,936 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County -- a 12% increase over the last year. Countywide, 75% (44,214 people) were unsheltered.
  • The City of Los Angeles counted 36,300 homeless people, a 16% increase from last year. Of those, 27,221 were unsheltered.
  • In Los Angeles County, the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness, defined as being homeless for 12 consecutive months or on at least four separate occasions in the last three years totaling at least 12 months, increased 17%, from 14,075 in 2018 to 16,529 in 2019. Of these, 1,991 had some form of shelter, but 14,537 were unsheltered.
Source:

Keck School of Medicine of USC

Journal reference:

Feldman, C.T. et al. (2019) HOUSED BEDS: A Clinical Tool for Taking a History on an Unsheltered Homeless Patient. Open Science Framework. doi.org/10.17605/OSF.IO/UCVE9.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony
Experimental pilot study identifies possible causes of functional dizziness
Removal of a critical enzyme may help cases of sepsis finds research
New research suggests another possible mechanism for Alzheimer’s
Cancer Research UK Convergence Science Centre announces tumor liquefying microbubbles
Fatty foods increase CBD absorption, finds new research
Research examines role of Nicotinamide in preventing retinal cell damage caused by glaucoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gold Coast Biobank at Griffith University boosts medical research