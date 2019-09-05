Updated ASGE guideline on screening and surveillance of Barrett's esophagus released

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has released its updated "ASGE guideline on screening and surveillance of Barrett's esophagus," published in the September issue of GIE: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The guideline aims to help clinicians understand the published literature and quality of available data on screening and surveillance in patients with Barrett's esophagus; a precancerous condition for esophageal adenocarcinoma. This document addresses several key clinical issues in this field, including the role and impact of screening and surveillance of Barrett's esophagus. As with other types of cancer, identifying this precancerous condition and early changes of cancer provides the best chance of successful treatment and, ultimately, improves patient outcomes.

Related Stories

Several endoscopic procedures and related technologies are used to screen and monitor patients with known or suspected Barrett's esophagus. If changes are found in the cells lining the esophagus, various endoscopic treatment approaches are available.

This guideline addresses the utility of advanced imaging and sampling modalities used during screening and surveillance endoscopic procedures and includes chromoendoscopy, confocal laser endomicroscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, wide-area transepithelial sampling (WATS) and others. Table 4 contains a summary of the recommendations.

The document complies with the standards of guideline development set forth by the Institute of Medicine for the creation of trustworthy guidelines and provides recommendations based on the GRADE framework.

We are hopeful that this current information will help guide clinicians in using the growing array of tools and technologies available to us to diagnose and manage Barrett's esophagus, which, in turn, has the potential to significantly impact patient outcomes."  

Sachin Wani, MD, FASGE, Chair of the ASGE Standards of Practice Committee

Source:

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Journal reference:

Qumseya, B. et al. (2019) ASGE guideline on screening and surveillance of Barrett’s esophagus. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. doi.org/10.1016/j.gie.2019.05.012.

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The gift of longevity for a pancreatic cancer patient
Study reshapes the understanding of telomerase's function in normal cells
Drug developed to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer may help prolong life
New therapy may kill cancer cells in inherited breast cancer
Researchers receive $2.9 million to develop new low-cost cancer diagnostic platform
New drug may enhance efficacy of chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer
Cracking the code of a recurrent brain cancer
Breast cancer cells can go into sleep mode and relapse in the future

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer cells ‘corrupt’ their healthy neighbors to support tumor growth