Gyros Protein Technologies launches Gyrolab p24 Kit for scientists in cell and gene therapy market

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, today announced the introduction of Gyrolab® p24 Kit, for lentivirus titer determination in lentivirus vector manufacturing. The new Gyrolab p24 Kit adds to the Company’s wide range of ready-to-use kits and Gyrolab Bioaffy CDs which are used by scientists and bioengineers in the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market, where lentivirus vectors are commonly used to transport therapeutic genes.

Gyrolab p24 Kit

Gyrolab p24 Kit offers high throughput and automated analyses, producing results 24 times faster than ELISA, to accelerate lentivirus bioprocess workflows and reduce time to market. The kit also enables high quality data to be generated from small sample volumes, requiring 10 times less sample compared to ELISA. Additionally, minimal matrix interference reduces the need for dilution, increasing sensitivity and accuracy.

Dan Calvo, CEO and President, Gyros Protein Technologies, commented:

We’re excited to introduce the Gyrolab p24 Kit to our growing portfolio of ready-to-use kits, which are rapidly being adopted by researchers for the automated analysis of bioprocess samples. Our customers in the cell and gene therapy market value the workflow efficiency enabled by Gyrolab solutions and we look forward to further supporting their efforts to develop the breakthrough therapies they are producing.”

Kyriacos Mitrophanous PhD, CSO, Oxford Biomedica, commented: