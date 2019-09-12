FUJIFILM SonoSite and Partners HealthCare collaborate to enhance ultrasound technology with AI

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. has announced the launch of a strategic relationship with Partners HealthCare to apply artificial intelligence to improve the utility and functionality of portable ultrasound. The two organizations will collaborate to enhance ultrasound technology with AI to enable clinicians to perform scans at the point-of-care, further expanding the accessibility of this technology for clinicians and their patients. The collaboration will be executed through the MGH & BWH Center for Clinical Data Science and leverage the extensive data assets, computational infrastructure and clinical expertise of the Partners HealthCare system.

Allowing for even greater integration of ultrasound into our healthcare delivery system requires smarter machines. In emergency settings, the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of portable ultrasound makes is a critical companion to other imaging modalities." Keith Dreyer, DO, PhD, FACR, FSIIM, Chief Data Science Officer, Partners HealthCare

The first project under the collaboration will target some of the more complex emergency medicine procedures using AI enabled portable ultrasound. Andrew Liteplo, MD, MGH Department of Emergency Medicine, explains, “If we build scanners that can be used by non-expert users both inside and outside the hospital, we can likely reduce the time delay between trauma and diagnosis, which will translate to more rapid interventions and improved outcomes.”

Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite emphasizes, “This collaboration is really focused on embedding AI in portable ultrasound with the goal of providing assistance in 2D image interpretation along with the automation of measurements and calculations - the type of automation that will allow us to increase the accessibility of this critical technology while still delivering high diagnostic value.”

FUJIFILM SonoSite introduced ultrasound systems designed for use at the point of care to the healthcare system over 20 years ago. We have always listened carefully to our customers to ensure their needs are being met and I am proud that we will be able to offer them AI enhanced technology to expand their utilization of ultrasound, increasing the quality of care they can provide while saving our healthcare system money." Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite.

Both parties agree that high fidelity, affordable medical imaging could have an impact on a global scale, particularly in the developing world, where access to care is a fundamental challenge. As an important diagnostic tool in the fields of obstetrics and emergency medicine, increased accessibility to, and utilization of, point-of-care ultrasound holds substantial promise. Through the collaboration, the collective clinical and technical expertise of the organizations will be harnessed to advance the field of point-of-care ultrasound.