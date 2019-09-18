New grant to improve use of bDMARDS through a consortium approach

A new grant to improve the use of biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) will see NPS MedicineWise and consortium partners support specialist prescribers and help consumers get the most benefit from these complex medicines.

A consortium of health organizations has been awarded the grant under the Australian Government’s Value in Prescribing program bDMARDs stream.

NPS MedicineWise CEO Adj A/Prof Steve Morris says the project will improve use of bDMARDS through a consortium approach, meaning key stakeholders will be working together in a collaborative way to ensure high quality healthcare for people taking these medicines.

bDMARDs are a class of medicine that have made a significant improvement in the management of chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and chronic dermatological conditions.

The consortium members will work closely with other relevant stakeholders to ensure the best possible health and economic outcomes from investment in these therapies”

NPS MedicineWise CEO Adj A/Prof Steve Morris

Arthritis Australia CEO Andrew Mills says this project is a great opportunity to optimize the benefits that people with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis are getting from their medicines.

“The project will develop and deliver resources, tools and interventions to empower people to discuss their medicines with their doctor as part of a shared decision-making approach,” said Mr Mills.

Related Stories

Australian Rheumatology Association spokesperson Professor Catherine Hill said this is a true collaboration led by specialists, pharmacists and consumers.

“I look forward to working with the consortium to develop a service that will provide targeted synthesised evidence and real-world Australian data to help clinicians take steps to improve management of their patients who take these medicines, benefiting those patients as well as the broader community,” said Professor Hill.

Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) CEO Dr Shane Jackson said the interventions developed for this program will further assist pharmacist decision-making.

"The project will not only increase collaboration between health practitioners, but also provide improved patient support and an increased focus on safe and quality use of these complex medicines,” said Dr Jackson.

Led by NPS MedicineWise, the consortium consists of:

• Australia and New Zealand Musculoskeletal (ANZMUSC) Clinical Trials Network

• Australian Rheumatology Association

• Arthritis Australia

• Cochrane Musculoskeletal

• Council of Australian Therapeutic Advisory Groups

• NPS MedicineWise

• Pharmaceutical Society of Australia

• Quality Use of Medicines and Pharmacy Research Centre at the University of South Australia

• The Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia

The bDMARDs grant is $8.4 million over three years until June 2022.

Source:

NPS MedicineWise

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New therapeutic target for rheumatoid arthritis and type 2 diabetes
Diagnostic value of ultrasound in comparing different types of arthritis
Study explores link between rheumatoid arthritis widespread pain and smoking
Combination therapy for rheumatoid arthritis may lead to higher remission rates
CRISPR may explain why so many experimental cancer drugs fail
Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people
Updated recommendations for treatment of patients with axial spondyloarthritis released
Antibiotic use linked to increased odds of developing rheumatoid arthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study opens up new ways to understand the cause of chronic viral arthritis