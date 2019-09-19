LGBT+ women face barriers when accessing healthcare

LGBT+ women face barriers when accessing healthcare, according to a review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

The research, led by Professor Catherine Meads of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), examined the experiences of LGBT+ women in the UK between 2010 and 2018 by analyzing numerous studies in different health areas.

It showed similar problems faced by sexual minority women, who frequently experienced ignorance and prejudice from healthcare professionals, as well as barriers when raising concerns and complaints.

One woman cited in the review said: "If you were feeling bad about yourself, you've got low self-esteem or had the experience of homophobic abuse, and then you went somewhere and couldn't find the information you wanted, it reinforces the difference."

Related Stories

Women also complained of negative responses to coming out and frequent assumptions of heterosexuality. One woman, who accompanied her partner who was receiving treatment, said: "The locum first ignored my introduction as 'partner' and continued to call me 'friend' for the rest of the session."

Another contributor said: "(The receptionist) refused to put down my partner's name and partner/next of kin, kept saying 'I'll just put friend', I said, no, I want you to put partner and she looked at me all lips pursed and said, 'I'll just put friend'."

The study also highlighted a surprising level of ignorance amongst healthcare staff. Another person quoted in the study said:

I was scheduled for a small bit of surgery and was asked to give a pregnancy test. I pointed out that I was not only a gay woman but also post-op male-to-female trans. The reply was 'Well, best to be sure'".

Lead author Catherine Meads, Professor of Health at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said:

Many healthcare staff do not feel they need to know about their patients' sexuality. However, our research uncovered a worrying lack of knowledge of the issues, unfairness, negativity, and blatant discrimination.

These studies found significant barriers to sexual minority women, highlighting the need for explicit and consistent education for healthcare professionals on the issues facing these women.

This is the first review of its kind focusing purely on the experiences of sexual minority women and healthcare in the UK, drawing on 26 different studies."

Source:

Anglia Ruskin University

Journal reference:

Meads, C. et al. (2019) A Systematic Review of Sexual Minority Women’s Experiences of Health Care in the UK. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. doi.org/10.3390/ijerph16173032.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

United States and China should collaborate, not compete, to take advantage of AI in healthcare
Survey says half of people with rheumatoid disease struggle to pay for treatment
Ultra-pure porous plastic materials for most challenging healthcare applications
Isansys Lifecare shortlisted for OBN's Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company award
New research reveals the most expensive countries for healthcare
Genesis Healthcare announces launch of new wellness mobile application
Abbott and health industry leaders announce 2019 UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence Award winners
NewMed teams up with the experts to offer PEMF devices for healthcare professionals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FUJIFILM SonoSite and Partners HealthCare collaborate to enhance ultrasound technology with AI