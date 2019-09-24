Over 120 UC San Diego Health physicians named "Top Docs" in 2019 San Diego Magazine

More than 120 UC San Diego Health physicians have been named "Top Docs" in the 2019 San Diego Magazine "Physicians of Exceptional Excellence" survey, an annual opportunity for doctors across the region to vote for much-admired colleagues.



I am honored to work with UC San Diego Health physicians who consistently impress me with their exceptional skill, professionalism and the way they go above and beyond for their patients day in and day out. Their hard work and dedication has yet again been recognized by their peers. The 'Top Docs' list serves as an excellent reminder to the entire San Diego community that we offer extraordinary medical care in the region." Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health

Ranging from emergency medicine to surgery, from dermatology to urology, the selected physicians represent more than 47 specialties under the UC San Diego Health umbrella.

"Every single day, the physicians at UC San Diego Health perform superb clinical work in both primary and specialty care. Our strong showing on this year's list affirms that our colleagues recognize our accomplishments in health care, which makes us all incredibly proud," said Christopher J. Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group.

UC San Diego Health patients now have even more access to our "Top Docs" and primary and specialty care with medical centers in Hillcrest, La Jolla and new clinics in Rancho Bernardo and Encinitas, offering primary care, pediatrics and express care options.

UC San Diego Health is scheduled to open additional express and primary care sites over the next four years. "Our goal is to bring our multi-disciplinary care and distinguished talent to multiple neighborhood locations across San Diego," said Kane.