KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Trump’s bill reaches the finish line

The host

Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner @julierovner.bsky.social

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News' weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

Early Thursday afternoon, the House approved a budget reconciliation bill that not only would make permanent many of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts, but also impose deep cuts to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and, indirectly, Medicare.

Meanwhile, those appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a key vaccine advisory panel used their first official meeting to cast doubt on a preservative that has been used in flu vaccines for decades — with studies showing no evidence of its harm in low doses.

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Maya Goldman of Axios, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet.

Panelists

Maya Goldman Axios @mayagoldman_ @maya-goldman.bsky.social

Sarah Karlin-Smith Pink Sheet @SarahKarlin @sarahkarlin-smith.bsky.social

Alice Miranda Ollstein Politico @AliceOllstein @alicemiranda.bsky.social

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

This week the GOP steamrolled toward a major constriction of the nation's social safety net, pushing through Trump's tax and spending bill. The legislation contains significant changes to the way Medicaid is funded and delivered — in particular, through imposing the program's first federal work requirement on many enrollees. Hospitals say the changes would be devastating, potentially resulting in the loss of services and facilities that could touch all patients, not only those on Medicaid.

Some proposals in Trump's bill were dropped during the Senate's consideration, including a ban on Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care and federal funding cuts for states that use their own Medicaid funds to cover immigrants without legal status. And for all the talk of not touching Medicare, the legislation's repercussions for the deficit are expected to trigger spending cuts to the program that covers those over 65 and some with disabilities — potentially as soon as the next fiscal year.

The newly reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met last week, and it looked pretty different from previous meetings: In addition to new members, there were fewer staffers on hand from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and the notable presence of vaccine critics. The panel's vote to reverse the recommendation of flu shots containing a mercury-based preservative — plus its plans to review the childhood vaccine schedule — hint at what's to come.

Plus, for "extra credit," the panelists suggest health policy stories they read this week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The Lancet's "Evaluating the Impact of Two Decades of USAID Interventions and Projecting the Effects of Defunding on Mortality up to 2030: A Retrospective Impact Evaluation and Forecasting Analysis," by Daniella Medeiros Cavalcanti, et al.

Alice Miranda Ollstein: The New York Times' "'I Feel Like I've Been Lied To': When a Measles Outbreak Hits Home," by Eli Saslow.

Maya Goldman: Axios' "New Docs Get Schooled in Old Diseases as Vax Rates Fall," by Tina Reed.

Sarah Karlin-Smith: Wired's "Snake Venom, Urine, and a Quest to Live Forever: Inside a Biohacking Conference Emboldened by MAHA," by Will Bahr.

Also mentioned in this week's episode:

Credits

Francis Ying Audio producer

Emmarie Huetteman Editor