Wiley and American Dental Education Association partner to publish valuable research

John Wiley and Sons Inc. announced today its selection by the American Dental Education Association (ADEA) to publish its esteemed journal, the Journal of Dental Education (JDE).

Wiley will assume publishing responsibility for the JDE in January 2020. Established in 1936, The JDE is a peer-reviewed monthly journal that publishes a wide variety of educational and scientific research in dental, allied dental and advanced dental education. The JDE is one of the top scholarly journals publishing important work in oral health education today.

Good health is a global concern that affects us all. This partnership with Wiley enables the valuable research published in the JDE to reach beyond even more borders and open dialogue with colleagues around the world who are working to improve oral health."

Dr. Karen West, ADEA president and CEO

The partnership will enable the growth of the JDE worldwide and expand services for ADEA members, readers, and authors. The ADEA community will also benefit from Wiley's enhanced online experience, which focuses on mobility, flexibility, discoverability and usability and provides exciting new digital and technological capabilities.

"Wiley is very happy to be selected as ADEA's publishing partner," said Judy Verses, executive vice president, Wiley Research. "The work of ADEA and its communities is critical to the advancement of dental education and helps to shape the future of oral health. As a part of that future, we look forward to working with ADEA to support the dissemination of world-class research to a global audience."

Source:

Wiley

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tackling the growing problem of heart disease in children with common sense interventions
More severe OSA associated with higher blood pressure in patients with resistant hypertension
NewMed's new PEMF product education guide
Understanding the process by which NK cells are 'educated'
Sony releases new workflow version of vendor-neutral NUCLeUS imaging platform
Move better, think faster - A fitter body sharpens the mind
Hula dance your hypertension away
Bruker introduces next-generation 80 MHz benchtop FT-NMR system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Australian overdose deaths - sinister new trend