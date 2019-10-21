Cantabio, LIH jointly investigate DJ-1 targeting compounds in immune associated diseases

DJ-1 is well known as an important target for the treatment of a number of diseases such as Parkinson's disease. Cantabio has been developing novel small molecule therapeutic program targeting the DJ-1 protein with a focus on Parkinson's and also exploring a number of other disease areas.

In recent years, LIH's Department of Infection and Immunity, particularly Dr. Feng He's group has intensively explored the immunological roles of DJ-1 in both animal disease models and patients.

Dr. Feng He, Principle Investigator at LIH comments:

We are excited to be working with Cantabio on investigating these DJ-1 targeting compounds in the area of complex immune associated diseases, where we at LIH have a strong record of research. We really believe that this approach holds promise for the development of potent therapies in this area of great unmet need.

Cantabio's CEO, Gergely Toth PhD, MBA, states:

We are delighted to be working with LIH on this exciting program, which allows us to continue to develop our therapeutic programs into new disease areas. We believe our focus on the DJ-1 protein as a therapeutic target allows us to address multiple different conditions with an entirely novel approach and thus provide new options to tackle these diseases that have little in the way of effective therapies. This agreement continues our strategy of working with world leading researchers to develop our programs in new and exciting directions.

Source:

Luxembourg Institute of Health

