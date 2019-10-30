Report: Graduating nephrologists perceive improvements in job markets

The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) released a report analyzing results of the society's annual survey of fellows in training that finds an improving trend in local job market perceptions. The report-;authored by principal investigator Stephen M. Sozio, MD, MHS, MEHP, of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and members of the ASN Data Subcommittee- is available online at http://www.asn-online.org/workforce.

A majority of respondents would recommend the nephrology specialty to medical students and residents (80%), with an increasing proportion overall since survey inception. Fellows have also perceived an improving job market locally and nationally.

For the first time in the survey's history we are able to capture more granular compensation data. The median base starting salary reported by respondents who accepted a job was $190,000 before incentives. However, there are gender imbalances that need further investigation." Stephen M. Sozio, MD, MHS, MEHP, of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Women respondents who had accepted a position reported median base salaries before incentives of $175,000 compared with $200,000 for their male colleagues.

Dr. Sozio pointed to signs of initial successes for ASN initiatives to increase nephology interest, with 32% of respondents having participated in at least one ASN program (for example, ASN Kidney TREKS or ASN Kidney STARS). "The society's efforts to foster the next generation of kidney health professionals, strengthen the nephrology pipeline, and reinvigorate our specialty rely on the data and insights gathered in the ASN Nephrology Fellow Survey and other workforce research initiatives," said ASN President Mark E. Rosenberg, MD, FASN.

Among the report's other key findings:

When considering job offers fellows ranked the frequency of weekend and overnight call and working in a desired geographic location as most important above salary.

Despite improved perceptions, more than a third of adult (41.4%) and pediatric (38%) fellows encountered problems finding a post-fellowship position they considered satisfactory.

Limited job location data indicate that graduating nephrologists may not be entering practice in some states with documented physician shortages.

Since 2014, ASN has invited current adult and pediatric nephrology fellows to participate in the annual Nephrology Fellow Survey to quantify the incoming physician workforce (especially fellows' race and ethnicity), capture leading job market indicators, and collate fellows' perceptions of their training and the specialty. This year, 50.2% of the 988 current nephrology fellows participated.

The report on the annual ASN Nephrology Fellow Survey comes in advance of ASN Kidney Week 2019, the world's premier nephrology meeting being held November 5–10 in Washington, DC. Nephrology workforce research is one part of ASN's commitment to empower current and future members of the nephrology workforce and advance their professional goals and success.