EOS imaging to showcase Advanced Orthopedic Solutions at 2019 AAHKS Annual Meeting

EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced multiple activities to showcase its Advanced Orthopedic Solutions at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting, being held November 7-10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

The Company will present its Advanced Orthopedic Solutions portfolio, including the EOS® System, its online 3D surgical planning software, hipEOS, and recently launched EOSlink™ for seamless integration of surgical planning into the operating room. hipEOS utilizes weight-bearing, standing and sitting EOS images to select and position implants for best anatomical fit with optimized range of motion based on each patient's unique 3D anatomy.

EOS imaging will co-sponsor a symposium with Intellijoint Surgical to demonstrate functional total hip arthroplasty (THA) planning and intraoperative execution using hipEOS 3D planning solution with Intellijoint HIP, which is enabled via EOSlink. The first cases utilizing both companies' technologies were performed last month by Dr. Peter Sculco, an orthopedic hip and knee surgeon, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Dr. Sculco will lead the symposium with Dr. Aaron Buckland, a spinal and scoliosis surgeon at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. Together, they will demonstrate the importance of spine-pelvis relationship in total hip arthroplasty and how hipEOS can help to identify patients at risk and optimize the implants selection and placement with the goal to minimize post-operative complications. Dr Sculco will also show how Intellijoint HIP delivers the hipEOS plan and makes intraoperative adjustments for an accurately executed plan.

Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, stated:

We anticipate another great attendance at this year's AAHKS meeting and look forward to highlighting our growing portfolio of differentiated solutions for diagnosis, planning, OR execution and follow up for hip and knee surgeons throughout the meeting.  We are also excited to co-sponsor a symposium where two thought leading surgeons are able to lead an in-depth discussion on the latest innovations in THA planning and execution".

Symposium details:

Functional THA Planning and Intraoperative Execution with EOS 3D Solutions and Intellijoint HIP

  • Presenters: Peter Sculco, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery
                       Aaron Buckland, MD, spine surgeon at NYU Langone Medical Center
  • Date/Time: Thursday, November 7th at 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Governors Lecture Hall - Hilton Anatole, Dallas, Texas
  • Registration: http://eosimaging.activetrail.biz/AAHKS-symposium
Source:

EOS imaging

