Parkinson's Foundation and Parkinson's UK form new partnership

Each year, Parkinson's UK, their supporters and partners invest more than £4 million into the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech to rapidly develop and test the most promising research findings with the aim of turning them into treatments that will transform the lives of people with Parkinson's. The Parkinson's Virtual Biotech focuses on the projects that matter the most to the Parkinson's community and is powered by collaborations with world-leading research organizations that are best placed to deliver on the aims of each project.

The Parkinson's Foundation grant will help support a project seeking to discover new ways that may prevent brain cell death by stabilizing the source of energy essential to cell survival, the mitochondria. This is the first international funding received by Parkinson's UK for the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech and signals the start of a joint trans-Atlantic mission to fast-track the best scientific ideas towards groundbreaking new treatments for Parkinson's.

We are delighted to receive this investment from the Parkinson's Foundation to support a growing portfolio of projects in the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech. While we have made huge strides in our research efforts, we have long recognized that we can't do it alone. The Parkinson's Foundation shares this philosophy that we're better together and their investment marks a new chapter that will help ensure the Parkinson's community receives the new treatments it needs." Steve Ford, Chief Executive at Parkinson's UK

We are pleased to partner with Parkinson's UK to further innovative research that will help the international Parkinson's community. This collaboration will help us better serve people living with Parkinson's today while furthering the promise of a cure tomorrow." John Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Parkinson's Foundation

The two organizations will also partner on an awareness and fundraising event called Parkinson's Revolution, an indoor cycling experience taking place on February 8, 2020 across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The event will raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's research and programs, while promoting the benefits of exercise as a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and other activities of daily living with Parkinson's.

Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $353 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. This partnership with Parkinson's UK, Europe's largest charitable funder of Parkinson's research, is representative of the shared commitment to supporting better research, care and resources for the global Parkinson's community.