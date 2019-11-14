Alzheimer's Research UK urges all political parties to invest in dementia research

Alzheimer's Research UK is calling on all political parties to drive forward efforts to find life-changing treatments for dementia – by urging them to commit just 1% of the annual cost of dementia on research in this general election.

One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime, unless we find new treatments and preventions. Yet government funding for dementia research still lags far behind other health areas, which is why the UK’s leading dementia research charity is asking for much greater investment. Currently, the government spends £82.5m a year on dementia research, around 0.3% of the condition’s economic cost.

The call comes after Labor announced its Rescue Plan for the NHS, which includes a plan to invest £1 billion in public health services, with a focus on prevention. Research has shown that people can make positive lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of dementia, with the best advice being what’s good for your heart is good for your head. Alzheimer’s Research UK is calling for this commitment to include measures to help the public reduce their dementia risk, and urging all political parties to pledge to invest in dementia research to make life-changing breakthroughs possible.

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: