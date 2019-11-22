How the digital age impacts longevity and lifestyle?

Have you ever wondered how does the digital age affects our longevity? What effect new technologies and knowledge advances have on our life?

Jean-Pierre Fillard's newest book, Longevity in the 2.0 World: Would Centenarians Become Commonplace? provides an in-depth summary and analysis of the issues related to the growing life expectancy in the digital age. The technological advances and knowledge available easily in the 21st century underline the relevance of topics such as rejuvenation, juvenescence and aging reversal. Following the 20th and 21st century's discoveries in medicine and recent technological developments, we have entered a new age. Genetics, Biology, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are at the heart of today's discussions centered around the longevity, where the increased life expectancy results from the changes in our way of living in a larger collective society.

This challenging and insightful book investigates the ideology and theory behind the longevity in the 21st century through questioning whether the current breakthroughs in science and technology mean that we all have a power to become centenarians, instead of only some individuals being favored by the nature.

What does it mean for the future generations? How will it affect life expectancy within different societies? How do new learning 'intelligent' machines affect humans' place and their longevity in the world? These newly raised issues are discussed in detail by Jean-Pierre Fillard in Longevity in the 2.0 World.

Longevity in the 2.0 World is a book for anyone interested in aging within the digital era. The book is divided into three main parts, each dealing with the specific part of the topic - Part I: Where Does That Come From?, Part II: Medicine and Longevity, and Part III: Implications and Issues. Written in an accessible style and divided into different subtopics of the discussed subject in Jean-Pierre Fillard's book creates a clear narrative for those interested in the effects of modern technologies on longevity and changing lifestyle.