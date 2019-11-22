St. Jude Children's Research Hospital receives 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is pleased to announce it has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in Patient Experience in Pediatrics.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

This award recognizes the contributions of the St. Jude Patient & Family Experience team, which works to enhance patients' and families' interactions with St. Jude from their first contact with the hospital until their last visit. The team works directly with patients and their families, collaborating with the Family Advisory Council and hospital employees so families have the best possible experience at the hospital and in St. Jude housing. A long-term project of the Patient & Family Experience office currently underway is the Family Commons, a floor that will offer spaces for families to relax, recover and connect in a centralized location. The Family Commons will also include a school area, play areas, patios, lounges and a coffee shop. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

Congratulations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for receiving the Guardian of Excellence Award. This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality and experience of care." Patrick T. Ryan, executive chairman of Press Ganey