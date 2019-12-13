Horizon Discovery adds predesigned synthetic single guide RNA to its product range

Horizon Discovery Group plc (“Horizon”, “the Company” or “the Group”), a global leader in the application of gene editing and gene modulation technologies, today announced the addition of predesigned synthetic single guide RNA (sgRNA) to its product range. The sgRNAs, available individually or as library collections, expand the Company’s Edit-R gene engineering platform which provides a convenient and accessible approach to successful CRISPR gene editing.

Horizon Discovery adds predesigned synthetic single guide RNA to its product range
Illustration of Cas9 nuclease programmed by the sgRNA complex cutting both strands of genomic DNA 5' of the PAM

Related Stories

Using synthetic sgRNAs enables researchers to achieve reliable gene knockouts in even complex, difficult-to-edit cell types and experimental models. The synthetic sgRNAs have been designed using Horizon’s proprietary algorithm to maximize the likelihood of functionally knocking out the gene(s) of interest while minimizing off-target effects.

These predesigned synthetic sgRNAs, when paired with Cas9 mRNA or Cas9 protein, allow researchers to perform DNA-free gene editing in a new one-part format thereby streamlining their gene editing workflows, without the potential for nuclease or guide integration into the cell’s genome. They can also be paired with expressed formats such as Cas9 integrated cell lines, which is ideal for high-throughput library screening.

The release of predesigned sgRNA expands Horizon’s Edit-R platform. Library collections of sgRNAs, from common gene families up to the entire genome, are available to support large-scale screening applications. The Company will continue to provide its CRISPR design tool, where customers can design custom guide RNA to edit a specific region within a DNA transcript or input their own guide RNA target sequence to generate ready-to-use sgRNA.

Ryan Donnelly, Product Manager, Horizon Discovery, said:

Previously, Horizon had only offered synthetic sgRNAs through the CRISPR Design tool. Providing predesigned synthetic sgRNAs guarantees editing the gene of interest, and gives researchers a more convenient option for gene knockout experiments. For those that require site-specific editing, are working in unique organisms, or use alternative editing nucleases; our CRISPR design tool is still available.”

Source:

Horizon Discovery

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Horizon Discovery. (2019, December 13). Horizon Discovery adds predesigned synthetic single guide RNA to its product range. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 13, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191213/Horizon-Discovery-adds-predesigned-synthetic-single-guide-RNA-to-its-product-range.aspx.

  • MLA

    Horizon Discovery. "Horizon Discovery adds predesigned synthetic single guide RNA to its product range". News-Medical. 13 December 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191213/Horizon-Discovery-adds-predesigned-synthetic-single-guide-RNA-to-its-product-range.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Horizon Discovery. "Horizon Discovery adds predesigned synthetic single guide RNA to its product range". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191213/Horizon-Discovery-adds-predesigned-synthetic-single-guide-RNA-to-its-product-range.aspx. (accessed December 13, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Horizon Discovery. 2019. Horizon Discovery adds predesigned synthetic single guide RNA to its product range. News-Medical, viewed 13 December 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191213/Horizon-Discovery-adds-predesigned-synthetic-single-guide-RNA-to-its-product-range.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Horizon Discovery partners with St George’s University Hospital and EMQN to develop reference material for NIPT

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Horizon Discovery collaborates with Biocartis to offer reference standards for new Idylla MSI assay