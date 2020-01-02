Structure of most lethal toxin produced by C. difficile bacteria identified

Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and their colleagues have identified the structure of the most lethal toxin produced by certain strains of Clostridium difficile bacteria, a potentially deadly infection associated with the use of antibiotics. The finding, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, used cryo electron microscopy, X-ray crystallography and other biophysical methods to identify the microscopic structures of the bacteria. The researchers mapped out the delivery and binding components of the toxin, which could pave the way for new drugs to neutralize it.

We identified two structures that help explain the molecular underpinnings of C. difficile toxicity. These structures will be important for targeting this human pathogen using structure-based therapeutic design methods."

David Weber, PhD, study co-author, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Director of the Center for Biomolecular Therapeutics at UMSOM

Related Stories

Certain C. difficile infections are notoriously difficult to treat and often arise from antibiotic therapy given to fight other infections, which wipes out the beneficial bacteria that normally keep C. difficile bacteria in check. More than 500,000 cases occur annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resulting in an estimated 15,000 deaths, usually from strains that are resistant to antibiotic treatment.

There is currently no drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration that targets the C. difficile toxin (CDT) or "binary toxin".

The work was done in conjunction with researchers at the City University of New York, City College of New York, the National Institute of Standards and Merck & Co.

With the mapping of the structures of one of the binary toxins, called CDTb, the researchers next aim to answer important new questions regarding the molecular mechanism of the C. difficile toxin, which can also benefit drug discovery. For example, they will investigate how the active binary toxin complex assembles and dissociates, how it binds to a healthy cell in a patient's gastrointestinal tract and how it enters the cell.

Source:

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Xu, X., et al. (2020) Structure of the cell-binding component of the Clostridium difficile binary toxin reveals a di-heptamer macromolecular assembly. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1919490117.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Microbiology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A receptor helps body cells to spot communication amongst bacteria
New trial shows how parents can avoid bringing dangerous bacteria into the NICU
Nano-sized vesicles released by bacteria may protect against HIV infection
Mechanical stress can interrupt bacteria’s ability to survive toxin exposure
People who eat bushmeat may be at risk of contracting life-threatening diseases
New antimicrobial polymer can kill bacteria resistant to common antibiotics
New method identifies harmful bacteria in less time and at a very low cost
E-cigarette vapor increases virulence and inflammatory potential of lung bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers study how environmental factors affect pathogenic bacteria spread by ticks