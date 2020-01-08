New study evaluates effectiveness of weight loss surgery in individuals with obesity, diabetes

Researchers recently conducted the largest study to date to evaluate the effectiveness of weight loss surgery in a Chinese population of individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In the study, which is published in Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews, surgery provided substantial and sustainable effects on weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol over five years.

"The effectiveness of restrictive and bypass surgeries was similar at the end of follow-up, though restrictive surgeries were slightly more effective in type 2 diabetes remission," the authors wrote. (Restrictive surgeries reduce the size of the stomach.)