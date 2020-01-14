GlobalData: Meat substitutes will continue to be on demand as 5% of consumers identify as ‘flexitarian’

Demand for meat substitutes will only continue to rise as 5% of global consumers now identify as ‘flexitarian’, the same amount that claim to be vegetarian. This shows the intent that these consumers now have to take charge of and label their lifestyle choices, as well as the conscious effort they are making to eat less meat, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Jenny Questier, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

An active role in seriously changing consumption habits is being taken by both consumers and brands alike. In order to maintain this momentum, brands and manufacturers are being forced to consider meat substitutes that really challenge consumer perceptions of the category. These substitutes are the result of heavy technical advancement and investment in order to truly imitate the characteristics of meat products.”

Related Stories

Impossible Foods will continue to lead the market in meat substitutes with the launch of its new plant-based pork. With pork being the most widely consumed meat in the world, this new launch is vital in the company’s mission to change the way we eat.

The Silicone Valley based company unveiled their plant-based innovation at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas and under the increasingly popular ‘Veganuary’, a period that is seeing many consumers and brands alike promoting the trial and awareness of a plan-based lifestyle.

Questier continues:

Although launching primarily in the US, the plant-based pork ‘meat’ could potentially have a huge impact in China, the country that consumes more pork than any other. Impossible Foods has also developed a ground pork variant that can be used as a substitute in many dishes, ensuring that their product can be easily adapted to different consumer requirements.”

In another ‘Veganuary’ product promotion, McDonald’s launched its Vegan Dipper Meal at the start of the year which suffered some backlash. The dippers, which usually contain chicken, instead comprised red pepper, pesto and split peas. Some consumers have been vocal about their disappointment that the dippers did not contain a meat substitute.

Questier concludes:

With brand and retailer commitment and consumer rejection of more generic vegetable products, consumers’ tastes are becoming increasingly sophisticated.”

Source:

GlobalData

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

People who eat bushmeat may be at risk of contracting life-threatening diseases
New insights into the most perplexing medical mysteries associated with schizophrenia
Mediterranean diet may help protect transplant recipients' kidney health
New York's landmark bill guarantees healthful plant-based meals to hospital patients
Eating raw or undercooked meat may lead to Toxoplasma infection
Lifestyle-related blood lipid profile better predicts type 2 diabetes risk
Aussies can have their health and eat meat too with new version of Mediterranean diet
Researchers question WHO’s blanket classification of processed meat as carcinogenic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows how diet plays a role in age-related macular degeneration