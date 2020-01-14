GlobalData: Meat substitutes will continue to be on demand as 5% of consumers identify as ‘flexitarian’

Demand for meat substitutes will only continue to rise as 5% of global consumers now identify as ‘flexitarian’, the same amount that claim to be vegetarian. This shows the intent that these consumers now have to take charge of and label their lifestyle choices, as well as the conscious effort they are making to eat less meat, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Jenny Questier, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

An active role in seriously changing consumption habits is being taken by both consumers and brands alike. In order to maintain this momentum, brands and manufacturers are being forced to consider meat substitutes that really challenge consumer perceptions of the category. These substitutes are the result of heavy technical advancement and investment in order to truly imitate the characteristics of meat products.”

Impossible Foods will continue to lead the market in meat substitutes with the launch of its new plant-based pork. With pork being the most widely consumed meat in the world, this new launch is vital in the company’s mission to change the way we eat.

The Silicone Valley based company unveiled their plant-based innovation at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas and under the increasingly popular ‘Veganuary’, a period that is seeing many consumers and brands alike promoting the trial and awareness of a plan-based lifestyle.

Questier continues:

Although launching primarily in the US, the plant-based pork ‘meat’ could potentially have a huge impact in China, the country that consumes more pork than any other. Impossible Foods has also developed a ground pork variant that can be used as a substitute in many dishes, ensuring that their product can be easily adapted to different consumer requirements.”

In another ‘Veganuary’ product promotion, McDonald’s launched its Vegan Dipper Meal at the start of the year which suffered some backlash. The dippers, which usually contain chicken, instead comprised red pepper, pesto and split peas. Some consumers have been vocal about their disappointment that the dippers did not contain a meat substitute.

Questier concludes: