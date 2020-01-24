Biopsies of donated kidneys may not be useful for assessing organ quality prior to transplantation

A new study indicates that biopsies of donated kidneys are likely not useful for assessing organ quality prior to transplantation unless standards are set for how they should be performed and interpreted. The findings appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN.

There is currently a large shortage of donated kidneys that leads to the death of many patients with kidney failure in need of a transplant; however, 1 out of every 5 kidneys recovered for the purpose of transplantation is not transplanted, largely due to concerns over organ quality that often stem from the results of a biopsy.

Related Stories

To determine whether a donated kidney is suitable for transplantation, clinicians often examine biopsy samples from the kidney under a microscope. Prior studies have shown mixed results about whether these findings are actually reliable, however.

To look into the issue, a team led by S. Ali Husain, MD, MPH and Sumit Mohan, MD, MPH (Columbia University Irving Medical Center) conducted a study of 606 kidneys that had 2 separate biopsies performed.

The researchers found that the results were often quite different between the biopsies, and that only the second biopsies yielded useful information about kidney quality that correlated with how well the organ functioned after transplantation.

Kidneys that underwent multiple biopsies were overwhelmingly first biopsied at other organ procurement organizations, whereas almost all of the second biopsies were performed and interpreted at the investigators' local organ procurement organization.

These findings suggest that current decision-making about kidney quality may often be based on misleading information, but that standardizing biopsy techniques may result in more helpful biopsies,"

S. Ali Husain, MD, MPH.

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Routine cardiac stress test turns into lifesaving gift
ASN's new Kidney Care First Model Calculator available for nephrologists
Sphingotec's penKid is a reliable marker for detection and monitoring of acute kidney injury
p53 may play a more important role in kidney cancer than previously thought
Scientists identify 'modifier gene' that determines severity of inherited kidney disease
House Energy and Commerce Committee scheduled to hold hearing on immunosuppressive drug coverage
InDepth Pharmaceuticals to commercialize novel technique to predict kidney transplant success
Structural features of donated kidneys may influence their longevity in recipients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Beer consists primarily of four ingredients; water, malted grain, hops, and yeast. Yet, the analysis of beer and the brewing process has changed dramatically over the last decade. In this interview, Christopher Welch from the Indiana Consortium for Analytical Science and Engineering (ICASE) talks to News-Medical Life Sciences about the new and improving developments in the analytical chemistry of beer and brewing analysis.

The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cardiovascular diseases associated with increased risk of developing kidney failure